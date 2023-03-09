The untold story of Desmond Styles, Harry Styles' father

Desmond Styles is an English finance executive with over 30 years of experience in the industry. He is famous for being the father of multi-award-winning English singer-songwriter Harry Styles. He divorced the star's mother when Harry was only seven years old. How is his relationship with Harry today?

Desmond's only son, Harry Styles, has grown to become one of the biggest global music stars of this generation. The former One Direction band member began his career in 2010 as a contestant on The X Factor. He currently has three Grammys, three American Music Awards and six Brits Awards.

Desmond Styles' profiles summary and bio

How old is Desmond Styles?

He was born on 25th October 1957 in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, England, to Beryl German and Keith Frederick Styles. Desmond Styles' age is 65 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio. There is no record of Desmond Styles' siblings.

Desmond Styles' wife and children

He was previously married to Anne Selley, and they had two children, including superstar Harry Styles and his elder sister Gemma. Harry was seven while Gemma was ten when their parents divorced. Desmond previously described how he and Anne delivered the news saying;

We were sitting in the lounge. Gemma and Harry were sitting on the floor in front of us, Anne and I on the sofa, and both of them were crying

Harry Styles' parents are currently living separate lives. His dad Desmond kept his marital life private after divorcing Anne Selley, and it is not known if he married again. However, the pop star's mother has been in two more marriages. She tied the knot with business partner John Cox, but they parted ways a few years later. In 2013, she married Robin Twist, who unfortunately passed away in 2017 after losing the battle with cancer.

Is Harry Styles close to his father?

The father-son duo has maintained a great relationship. Desmond is his son's biggest supporter and always speaks highly of him in interviews. The two are often spotted hanging out together, and Des occasionally attends some of his son's concerts. Harry has made it known multiple times that his parents' divorce did not affect his relationship with them.

What does Harry Styles' father do for a living?

What does Desmond Styles do for a living? Harry's father has worked for various finance companies around England for over thirty years. He is currently a Director at Consult HS Limited, a position he has held since 2014.

Per his LinkedIn profile, he previously worked at HFC as an Operations Manager for about 16 years and as a Sales and Marketing Director at Quickdox Limited.

Desmond Styles' net worth

Desmond's exact net worth is not known, but various online sources estimate it at $1.5 million. He has accumulated his net worth from his career in the finance industry. Meanwhile, his superstar son Harry Styles has an estimated net worth of $120 million from his thriving music and acting career.

Where is Desmond Styles today?

Harry Styles' dad resides in Manchester, England, where his work is based. He is a huge supporter of the Manchester United Football Club.

Desmond Styles has been a great father to both Harry and his sister Gemma since they were toddlers, despite divorcing their mother. He prefers to live a private life but is available whenever his kids need his support.

