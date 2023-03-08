All about the son of Cillian Murphy and Yvonne, Malachy Murphy

Malachy Murphy is the eldest son of Irish actor Cillian Murphy and his wife, Yvonne McGuinness. Cillian is known to lead a private and quiet life despite being an international celebrity. His two sons are rarely seen in public, and he even relocated them from London to Dublin, Ireland, where they can live normal lives.

Cillian Murphy is undoubtedly one of the best Irish actors today. He made his acting debut in 1996 but had his break in the industry when he was cast to portray Jim in the 2002 zombie horror film 28 Days Later. He rose to international fame after landing the role of Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, a BBC drama that ran from 2013 to 2022. His other projects include In Time, Anthropoid, Sunshine, The Wind That Shakes the Barley, and A Quiet Place Part II.

Malachy Murphy's profiles summary and bio

Full name Malachy Murphy Date of birth 5th December 2005 Age 17 years old in 2023 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth London, England Current residence Dublin, Ireland Nationality Irish/British Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Parents Actor Cillian Murphy and visual artist Yvonne McGuinness Siblings Younger brother Aran Known for Being the son of actor Cillian Murphy

How old is Malachy Murphy?

The celebrity son was born on 5th December 2005 in London, England. Malachy Murphy's age is 17 years in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Malachy Murphy's parents and siblings

He is the elder son of Irish actor Cillian Murphy and Yvonne McGuinness, an Irish visual artist. Malachy's parents tied the knot in 2004 after meeting during the actor's rock band show in 1996. Malachy has a younger brother called Aran Murphy (born in July 2007).

Cillian's family relocated to Dublin, Ireland, in 2015, after living in London, England, for about 14 years. The actor bought a $2 million Victorian-style mansion in Monkstown, Dublin, so that his kids can understand their Irish roots better and be closer to their grandparents.

Malachy Murphy's grandparents

Malachy's maternal grandfather is a prominent businessman in Ireland. His paternal grandfather used to work for the Department of Education and Skills. Cillian Murphy's mother was a French tutor, and a majority of his uncles and aunts were teachers. The Peaky Blinders actor is the eldest of four siblings, including brother Paidi and sisters Sile and Orla.

Malachy Murphy's height

Malachy's real height is not known. The teenager resembles his famous dad, who stands at 5 feet 8 inches (1.75 m).

Malachy Murphy's Instagram

Cillian Murphy's son is not active on any social media pages. The actor is also not on Instagram but has various fan accounts.

What is Cillian Murphy's real name?

The actor's real name is Cillian Murphy. However, many people know him by his onscreen name, Thomas Shelby. He portrayed the character in the BBC drama Peaky Blinders from 2013 to 2022. The series wrapped filming in 2021, and the show's final episode aired in April 2022.

Is Cillian Murphy rich?

The Irish actor has an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2023. He started his entertainment career as a rock musician but found success in acting.

Does Cillian Murphy have a religion?

The Peaky Blinders star is an atheist. His parents raised him in the Roman Catholic faith, but he became agnostic as an adult. He confirmed that he is indeed an atheist after doing research for his role as an astronaut and physicist in the 2007 film Sunshine.

Where is Cillian Murphy now?

Cillian Murphy continues to act. He is set to appear in the Oppenheimer biopic in July 2023 as J. Robert Oppenheimer alongside an A-list cast consisting of Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon. He will also voice dad's character in the Kensuke's Kingdom animation, whose release date is yet to be announced. Cillian often divides his time between Dublin, Ireland, where his family lives, and Los Angeles, where he works.

Malachy Murphy's quick facts

He was born on 5th December 2005 and is 17 years old in 2023.

Malachy is the eldest son of actor Cillian Murphy and his wife, Vyonne McGuinness.

His father enrolled to study law at University College Corc but failed his first year. He then turned to music but later found success in acting.

Malachy's mother, Vyonne McGuiness, is an Irish visual artist and holds an MA from the Royal College of Art in London, England.

His parents met in 1996 and tied the knot in 2004.

Malachy and his younger brother Arana reside in Dublin, Ireland. They were born and raised in London, England, before relocating to Ireland city.

Cillian previously revealed that his son Malachy Murphy is interested in music, and he will support his career choice. Like many prominent stars in Hollywood, the actor chose to raise his sons away from the limelight and his fans rarely get to see them.

