Many people dream of becoming a lawyer, but few know exactly what is required for gaining admission to college for law. If you are interested in becoming a lawyer, there are some things you should know before spending time and money on a college application for potential rejection. Here is everything to know about the APS law score at the University of Johannesburg for 2023, whether UJ is the ideal spot to study law, and your other college options for the qualification.

As you already know, each qualification requires its own set of minimum requirements to make it into the course. Law requirements at UJ may be tough to crack, but if you worked hard throughout high school and achieved commendable results, you should manage to meet the criteria.

Is UJ good for law?

Before we go into detail about what is needed to get into the course, is UJ a good place to study law? The Faculty of Law at the UJ campus is considered one of the six South African faculties of law, which made the cut and made the 2020 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings within the specific course. This fact makes them highly competitive in comparison to various other universities.

How long is LLB at UJ?

Now that you know why the University of Johannesburg is so highly sought after, we can go into more detail about what the process entails. Although most courses are around 2 to 4 years, some can take a bit longer. The timeframe for this course specifically is a maximum of 6 years.

UJ law requirements

That being said, what is the APS score for law? LLB requirements at UJ are somewhat competitive since, as mentioned earlier, the facility comes highly recommended according to global rankings within the field. Therefore, an acceptable APS score for law at UJ would be:

An NQF level 4 certificate (a national senior certificate/senior certificate)

A minimum APS score of 31 in Mathematics or 32 with Mathematical Literacy

English 5 (60%)

Additional Language 4 (50%)

Mathematics 3 (40%)

Mathematical Literacy 4 (50%)

What is the APS score for law at Wits?

Getting into the University of Witwatersrand is considerably more difficult but is another option for those who may not get into alternative faculties within their chosen career field. The APS score for law at Wits is a minimum of 40-42, along with an English 6 and Mathematics 5 or Maths Literacy 6.

How do other tertiary institutions score in comparison?

It is important to note that the admissions point score system requirements are different within each tertiary institution, so some institutions are harder to get into than others. For example, some colleges only require a minimum of 33 points to study law. Nevertheless, here are the point systems for some of the country's most prominent tertiary institutions.

APS score for law at UCT: 33

APS score for law at TUT: 20

APS score for law at UP: 32

APS score for law at NWU: 28

APS score for law at Unisa: 20

The APS score for law at the University of Johannesburg for 2023 may seem intimidating in some places. Still, if you are willing to compromise on which college you choose to study at, you will manage to reach your dream of becoming a successful lawyer in the future if your APS score for law at UJ 2022 does not work out.

