Healthcare is one of the most lucrative fields in South Africa, and the country being home to some of the best hospitals is a plus for anyone looking to venture into the field. South Africa also has the best training institutions to groom healthcare workers. Details about Lebone College of Emergency Care in Pretoria take you through the institution and what it offers.

Lebone College of Emergency Care (LCOEC) is the only Provincial College in Gauteng providing training in Emergency Medical Care programmes. Photo: @Solskin

Source: Getty Images

Lebone College of Emergency Care is the only provincial college in Gauteng dedicated to providing training in emergency medical care programmes. The college partnered with Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in 2016 to offer higher education qualification programmes in NQF levels 5 and 6. It aims at producing emergency care providers cognizant of the country's unique circumstances. If you are interested in this field, these details about Lebone College of Emergency Care will benefit you.

Lebone College of Emergency Care in Pretoria courses

As one of the paramedic colleges in Pretoria, the college offers the following courses:

Diploma in emergency medical care

The diploma programme runs for two years on NQF level 6.

Requirements

An applicant should have an entry requirement with a senior certificate (before 2009), with university exemption of its equivalent. NQF level 4, as determined with an M-score of 10 and a minimum of an E symbol on higher grade or a D symbol on standard grade pass for the following subjects:

English

Mathematics

English

Biology/ Physiology Physical Science

Alternatively, an applicant with a national senior certificate with a diploma endorsement must have the following subjects with these rating codes:

English Home Language (3)

English First Additional Language (4)

Mathematics (3)

Life Sciences (3)

Physical Sciences (3)

Additional subject 1 (3)

Additional subject 2 (3)

Maths and English are compulsory subject and the applicant must have a minimum of 19 points, excluding Life Orientation. They must also pass the medical and physical fitness evaluation during the admission process.

Higher certificate in emergency medical care

The higher certificate programme is offered at NQF level 5 and runs for one year.

The institution aims at producing competent Emergency Care providers. Photo: @Maskot

Source: Getty Images

Requirements

An applicant with a senior certificate (before 2009) must have a minimum of an E symbol on a higher grade or a D symbol on a standard grade pass for the following subjects:

English

Mathematics

Biology and/or Physical Sciences

Alternatively, an applicant with a national senior certificate with a higher certificate endorsement must have the following subjects with these rating codes:

English (3)

Mathematics (3) or Mathematical Literacy (4)

Life Sciences (3) and/or Physical Sciences (3)

Additional Subject 1 (3)

Additional Subject 2 (3)

Rescue courses

Rescue courses are offered on NQF level 6 for two weeks, and it aims at improving the rescue skills in different rescue environments and theory skills within these environments. These programmes include:

High angle 1 rescue

Fire search and rescue

Motor vehicle rescue

Defensive driving

Requirements

Prospectus applicants are required to produce certified copies of the following documents:

Grade 12 certificate

Code 10 driver’s license with PDP

Identity document

A valid HPCSA card

Interested applicants should note that these courses are very intensive and should have physical and mental fitness capabilities.

The target group includes actual and potential, aspiring EMS employees. Photo: @Caiaimage/Robert Daly

Source: Getty Images

Short courses

Short courses are primarily refresher programmes only available for Gauteng Emergency Medical Care officials. They include:

Basic life support refresher

Basic life support CPG update

Intermediate life support refresher

Pier training

Management of obstetric emergencies

Advanced cardiac life support (ACLS)

Basic life support for healthcare providers

Patient report form

If you do not have a Matric certificate, reach out to a college or school near you for help to complete the correct subjects an details on the basic ambulance assistant course requirements.

Lebone Emergency College fees

How much are paramedic course fees? The rates depend on the level of education and institution. The institution is yet to update Lebone college fees for 2023. However, the charge for the higher certificate course for 2022 was R43,442. The diploma course costs R37,980 per year.

Lebone College aims at provision of skills development interventions for all occupational categories in the department. Photo: @Caiaimage/Robert Daly

Source: Getty Images

Does NSFAS fund Lebone College of Emergency Care?

Lebone college is a government institution under EMS that operates under the health department. It is affiliated with Sefako Makgatho University for the Higher Certificate and Diploma in Emergency Medical Care programmes. The institution receives funding from the Gauteng Department of Health and NSFAS.

The Gauteng Department of Health fully sponsors private students and staff employed in the Gauteng Department of Health facilities through annual bursaries. The bursaries are valid for the prescribed minimum duration of the course, and the funding takes care of the tuition fees, administration fees, a laptop and SRC funding.

How do I apply to Lebone College?

Follow the prescribed admission procedures to apply for the programmes. The institution is in cooperation with the University of Johannesburg and Sefako Makgatho University. Most of the college's applications for formal courses are offered through Sefako Makgatho University.

The Gauteng Department of Health determines who is legible for funding. Photo: @Chalabala

Source: Getty Images

Diploma or certificate course

Have these tips in mind during the application process for diploma or certificate courses:

Ensure to complete the application is fully and accurately

Submit the application online

The order of your name should be the same as it is in your identity document or passport

Submit your application before the closing date

Submit certified copies of the required documents

Please note that the certified documents should not be older than six months. The college also reserves the right to ask for original copies of the documents to verify the authenticity of the submitted papers. Applicants are also warned against submitting fraudulent documents.

The college trains individuals in Emergency Medical Care programs and Medical Rescue. Photo: @Zero Creatives

Source: Getty Images

How to apply at Lebone College of Emergency Care

Application for the diploma and higher certificate courses is made online. Access the portal by visiting lcoec.ac.za, and by clicking apply, you will be redirected to the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University website. The process will require you to provide the following details:

Your biographical and next of kin details

Your programme of choice

The final step is the rules and agreement of the application form. This section will require you to provide a 5-digit login pin which you will use to log in to your portal. Select the accept option and submit the application.

Remember, Emergency Medical Care is categorised in the Medical faculty. You can apply for a maximum of two programmes, ranked in order of preference. However, if both applications are successful, you can only register for one. Lebone College of Emergency Care will update you on the outcome of your application, and if successful, it will indicate the programme you have been accepted to pursue. The offer will be available for the duration of your application.

Lebone College application forms 2023

Application for short courses is made at Lebone College of Emergency Care. Prospectus students applying for new short learning programmes should ensure they tender their application within the stipulated time.

You ought to accept or decline the offer within the stipulated time as indicated in the Lebone College of Emergency Care letter. Failure to do so will prompt the college to withdraw the offer and allocate it to another applicant. If you accept the offer, you must register for the period you have been granted admission.

Lebone College of Emergency Care contact details

Reach out to the institution for inquiries through these contact platforms:

Email: leboneenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

leboneenquiries@gauteng.gov.za Phone: 012 356 8000

012 356 8000 Postal address: PO Box 2623, Phokeng 0335, North West Province, South Africa

These details about Lebone College of Emergency Care touch on every aspect you need to know about the institution. Ensure to follow the tips highlighted during the application process. Take advantage of the funding options available.

READ ALSO: Top 10 best high schools in Cape Town, South Africa 2023

Briefly.co.za compiled helpful information about the best high schools in Cape Town. If you are a parent scouting for an institution that will holistically groom your child, consider going through this list. It saves you the confusing process of seeking reviews.

Cape Town is home to more than ninety schools.. However, settling for the best institution for your child might be trickier than you know. Before you immerse yourself in the process, this list of the top 10 best schools would go a long way in serving as a guide.

Source: Briefly News