If you are on the brink of finishing your high school studies or have decided out of the blue that you wish to change your career path, going into dentistry is always a good idea. The career field is well-respected and offers a decent income in an otherwise struggling local economy. Here are the requirements to study dentistry in South Africa as of this year, along with other valuable facts you should know.

The minimum admission requirements are stricter than other programmes as it is considered medicine.

Source: Getty Images

The requirements for a dentist are considered somewhat strict, as it is considered a branch of medicine. Therefore, the educational programme is lengthy and strenuous. However, if you are a diligent student and are well-disciplined, you can likely still make the cut and meet the general requirements, which we will detail shortly.

Before you apply to your chosen course, it is best to confirm that you meet the admission requirements before you pay the application fee and are left disappointed. Here are various tips and tricks on becoming a dentist in South Africa, along with the minimum point requirements and other facts you should know.

How much do dentists earn in South Africa?

The average salary within this career field is between R480 000 and R483 531 per year, as per various online source estimates.

Each college or university has different requirements.

Source: Getty Images

What subjects are needed for dentistry in South Africa?

The dentistry course requirements to study this profession are as follows:

English (level 5) Mathematics (level 5) Life Sciences (level 5) Physical Science (level 5) Chemistry AP Physics Biology

How many points do you need to study dentistry?

Some institutions may vary, but the minimum requirements for this programme are an APS score of 30 and a minimum of 50% (HG) or 4 for Physical Sciences/Physics Chemistry and Mathematics. It is important to note that the APS score can vary depending on which university or college you choose.

You will likely make the cut if you have worked hard throughout high school.

Source: Getty Images

What are the requirements for studying dentistry at different institutions?

There are various universities offering dentistry in South Africa, with each province. Here are the admission requirements for dentistry at different tertiary institutions:

UCT dentistry requirements: A certified National Senior Certificate (NSC) with an achievement rating of level 3 (40-49%) or 4 recognised NSC 20-credit subjects.

UJ dentistry requirements: A minimum of 26 APS score with Mathematics level 4 (50%+), English level 5 (60%+), Physical Sciences level 4 (50%+) and Life Sciences level 4 (50%+). Additional subjects need to be a minimum of level 4 (50%+), and Mathematical Literacy is not accepted.

Dentistry requirements at the University of Pretoria: A minimum of 50% in Grade 12 and grades in Mathematics, Physical Science, Chemistry and Physics. Mathematical Literacy is not accepted.

Requirements to study dentistry at WITS: English Home Language/First Additional Language Level 4, Mathematics level 4 or Mathematical Literacy level 7, Life Sciences or Physical Science level 4.

The requirements to study dentistry in South Africa are stricter than some other courses, but hard work and dedication in your final year of studies should secure your spot for your tertiary studies.

