If you have a keen interest in radiography as your chosen career, you must meet the minimum admission requirements that various colleges and universities set. Some are stricter than others, so knowing the criteria you need to meet before enrolling is essential. Here, we go into detail regarding the UJ radiography requirements in 2022 and other aspects of studying this course.

At this point, we have already answered your question on whether radiography is offered at UJ. It is just one of the various tertiary institutions where you can study this career field, given that you meet the requirements through an acceptable APS score and minimum amount in certain subjects on your high school certificate.

Radiography courses in South Africa are not challenging, as various universities and private institutions offer this course at different criteria levels. Private institutions are known to be more strict on their APS scores as they are generally more challenging to gain enrollment. Still, luckily, the University of Johannesburg is a public institution. So, what are the radiography requirements at UJ? Before we go into the criteria, here are other questions relating to the career field.

Where can I study radiography in South Africa?

Many tertiary institutions around the country offer these courses, with various in Gauteng alone. There are a couple of highly-rated UJ radiography training centres, which makes this institution a top pick. Still, besides the University of Johannesburg, colleges like the University of Pretoria (UP) and Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) are your other options within the Gauteng province. Essentially all other public universities throughout the country offer this course too.

How much does a radiographer earn in South Africa?

According to multiple sources, the average radiography salary in South Africa per month is estimated to be between R34 940 and R60 900, but the amount varies depending on the company and experience level. Therefore, the average income can be between R297 119 to R422 400 per year.

What are the requirements to study radiography?

The radiography APS score for the University of Johannesburg is a minimum of 30. Besides that, you need English 5 (60%+), physical sciences 4 (50%+), mathematics 4 (50%+) and life sciences 5 (60%+). Your additional subjects must be minimum of 4 (50%+).

Can I do radiography with maths literacy?

Considering this is a medical degree, you cannot have maths literary as a previous high school subject to get into the course. You need to have done core mathematics as part of the minimum requirements.

What are the UJ radiography fees?

The non-refundable application fee is R610 per the last updated fee schedule in 2022. Manual applications require R200 extra, and it is free to apply online. If you apply late, there is an R2 250 registration fee. The ICT levy is R430. There is also a deposit of R1 220 if you are applying for residency at the institution.

Suppose you want to know more about the fees per month or year and the specific UJ radiography modules you will need to take. In that case, it is advised to contact a consultant from the institution so they can provide you with further details that are not readily available on the website.

How many points are needed for radiography at DUT?

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) require 30 points to study this course.

The UJ radiography requirements in 2022 are somewhat stricter than some other public institutions, but thanks to its world-class training centres and educators, it is a top choice to learn this field of study.

