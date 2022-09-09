If you have decided to take on the noble career of becoming a teacher, getting a quality education at an established tertiary institution is an ideal stepping-stone to achieving your career goals. If you are unsure where to start, we have written a comprehensive list of the foundation phase teaching colleges in Gauteng you can choose from if you are in the province, along with a summary of other institutions you can choose from depending on which part of the country you are in.

Before we get into details of where you can study further, what is foundation phase teaching? Referred to as an IIE Bachelor of Education (Bed) in Foundation Phase Teaching (FPT), this is described as an undergraduate professional qualification that prepares graduates to teach students from Grade R to 3.

Where can I study foundation phases?

There is a plethora of colleges which offer foundation phase teaching, both in and around Gauteng. However, before we get into the list that details institutions that provide this qualification, here are some of your common questions about the topic.

How much does it cost to study foundation phase teaching?

Institution rates vary depending on your studies and your chosen establishment. However, regarding the IIE Bachelor of Education (Bed) in Foundation Phase Teaching (FPT), you can expect to pay anywhere between R21,000 to R40,000 per annum. This amount can vary, though.

What are the requirements for foundation phase teaching?

Each college has different requirements, but it is estimated that the minimum requirements at various institutions include an Admission Points Score (APS) of at least 25, not including the subject of Life Orientation. Some institutions expect around 21, and others expect 31+ points, so it is best to check each college through a consultant beforehand.

Where can I study teaching part-time?

Most tertiary institutions offer teaching qualifications, both full-time and part-time. Here is a list of exactly where you can study foundation phase teaching, depending on where you are situated within the country, from government teaching colleges in Gauteng to private institutions:

Foundation phase teaching colleges in Pretoria/Johannesburg and surrounding areas:

1. Embury Institute For Higher Education

Address: Waterfall Dr, Waterfall, Midrand, 2066

2. The IIE's Varsity College

Address: Waterstone Drive, Benmore Rd, Sandton, 2196

Contact details: 011 784 6939

3. Lyceum College

Address: 273 Thabo Sehume St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002

Contact details: 012 352 9222

4. Rosebank College: Sunnyside Campus

Address: Jorissen Street & Johnston St, Sunnyside, Pretoria, 0001

Contact details: 012 343 2504

5. Rosebank College: Pretoria Campus

Address: 239 Pretorius St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0126

Contact details: 012 320 7270

6. Rosebank College: Braamfontein Campus

Address: Braamfontein Centre, 23 Jorissen St, Johannesburg, 2017

Contact details: 086 125 3276

7. MANCOSA Johannesburg

Address: 1 Cedar Ave, Auckland Park, Johannesburg, 2092

Contact details: 011 853 3000

8. University of Johannesburg

Address: University Rd, Auckland Park, Johannesburg, 2092

Contact details: 015 559 2452

9. Edutel Higher Education

Address: Ontdekkers Rd & Crane Ave, Horizon View, Roodepoort, 1734

Contact details: 011 760 4251

10. Foundation for Professional Development

Address: 173 Mary Rd, Die Wilgers, Pretoria, 0184

Contact details: 087 821 1109

Foundation phase teaching colleges in Limpopo and surrounding areas:

1. Rosebank College: Polokwane Campus

Address: 54 Kerk St, Polokwane Central, Polokwane, 0700

Contact details: 015 295 4311

2. Polokwane Technology Insitute

Address: 18B Thabo Mbeki St, Polokwane Central, Polokwane, 0699

Contact details: 015 295 7862

3. University of Limpopo

Address: University Rd, Mankweng-B, Mankweng, 0727

Contact details: 015 268 3332

Foundation phase teaching colleges in Cape Town and surrounding areas:

1. Cornerstone Institute

Address: Cedar St, Sandown Rd, Milnerton Rural, Cape Town, 7441

Contact details: 021 448 0050

2. Montessori Early Learning Foundation Teacher Training College

Address: 55 Main Rd, Mowbray, Cape Town, 7700

Contact details: 021 685 8119

3. School of Education: University of Cape Town

Address: Neville Alexander Building, Rondebosch, Cape Town, 7700

Contact details: 021 650 2772

4. College of Cape Town

Address: 31 Broad Rd, Wynberg, Cape Town, 7800

Contact details: 021 797 5540

5. Edu-Build Institute WC & EC

Address: 8 Olienhout Avenue, Amandelrug, Kuils River, Cape Town, 7580

Contact details: 021 903 1616

6. College SA

Address: Tygervalley Office Park 1 Corner of Old Oak and Durban Road, Cape Town, 7538

Contact details: 086 166 3663

7. Northlink College

Address: 80 Voortrekker Rd, Bellville, Cape Town, 7530

8. TOGI - Two Oceans Graduate Institute

Address: 2 8th Ave, Grassy Park, Cape Town, 7888

Contact details: 021 829 7015

Scholars can choose from various options for the foundation phase of teaching colleges in Gauteng, depending on their budget and APS score. Whether you want to study full-time or part-time, you will find an option on the list that best suits you.

