Netcare paramedic course fees, requirements, application, courses for 2022

Netcare is on the list when discussing some of the biggest private emergency and health care institutions that provide top-notch services to their esteemed customers. The organisation also has a system that helps train some brilliant medical health practitioners. It is important to know about the Netcare paramedic course fee if you are hoping to obtain a degree from an array of courses they offer.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Staff members standing before a specialised helicopter ambulance. Photo: @netcare911_hems

Source: Instagram

If you are interested in learning the intricacies of becoming a health practitioner from the organisation, you must be willing to pay the Netcare paramedic course fees. The tuition may be a few hundred rands or thousands depending on your area of interest; they have a conducive environment and high-grade facilities that make it easy to render the type of quality they are always offering.

How much does a paramedic course cost in South Africa?

The financial cost of undergoing Netcare paramedic training in South Africa varies from one course to another.

For example, the Netcare nursing college fees per annum are quite different from what you would pay if midwifery is what you have in mind. Below is a breakdown of how much it costs to learn under the Netcare educational system.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Post-registration programs

You will pay R6,000 for a one-year Diploma in Midwifery;

You are required to pay R3,000 for a one-year Diploma in Community Nursing Science.

Diplomas

Your postgraduate program will cost you R6,000 per year;

A 4-year Diploma will cost you R6,000 yearly.

For Cost Bridging Programme Nurses that are already enrolled, you are to pay R3,000 in your first year and R4,000 in your second year.

Cost of enrollment programs (certificate courses)

You will have to pay R3,000 per annum for the Enrolled Nursing Auxiliary program. However, for the Enrolled Nursing program, you must pay:

R3,000 in your first year and;

R4,000 in your second year.

Certificate programs

R2,175 for two years of the Enrolled Nursing (EN) program;

R2,176 for one year of the Enrolled Nursing Auxiliary (ENA) program.

A fixed-wing jet air ambulance with paramedics. Photo: @netcare911_hems

Source: Instagram

Basic programs

The cost of obtaining a one-year diploma in midwifery is R254;

Getting a two-year diploma in General Nursing Science (bridging course) costs R683;

The cost of obtaining a diploma in Nursing (General, Community, and Psychiatry) and Midwifery is R425.

Nevertheless, before paying the Netcare paramedic course fees for 2022, there are vital points you should note, including the following:

The fees already include the payment for the necessary study materials;

The fee does not include purchasing required textbooks for whatever program you subscribe to;

You will have to foot the bill for the cost of your resource centre, uniforms, and other miscellaneous expenses that may appear in the course of learning;

The fee you are paying already includes your tuition fee, which comes with a value-added tax;

It will cost you R200 to replace your missing resource centre or student means of identification, so you may want to guard those well.

Netcare education paramedic requirements

Below are some of the requirements to beat during the application process:

A good grasp of written and spoken English;

Valid means of identifying yourself as a South African;

Be a citizen of South h Africa;

Submit copies of certified qualifications;

Submit a letter that explains the motivation behind your application for the position of a student under the tutelage of the Netcare Learnership for paramedics;

Provide a resumé of all necessary qualifications that you possess;

Have a valid South African driver's license where it is applicable.

Application process

These are the steps that will ultimately lead to unveiling whether you are admitted or not:

Fill out an application form and submit it to the OLG alongside your Grade 12 Certificate, proof of deposit payment, and copy of certified means of identification; Show up for assessment and get a message to that effect, but also contact the office of the OLG by phone to confirm receipt. Go for the assessment at any of the following Open learning group centres:

Cape Town

Johannesburg

Durban

Pretoria

Port Elizabeth

NB: You must go to the centre with a pen and calculator.

3. Scoring above 80% in all of the assessment sessions will mean acceptance to study at the Netcare Education Nursing Program;

4. Scoring above 50% but less than 80% will only make you eligible for the Netcare Education Designate program, which is usually on for eight months. On completion, you may advance to the Netcare Education Nursing Program;

5. Anything under 50% makes you ineligible for admission into any of the school's programs.

First Aid Training with high school teachers. Photo: @pinnaclecollegekyalami

Source: Instagram

What courses does Netcare offer?

Below are some of the courses that you can study as a student at Netcare Learnership:

Emergency and critical care

Nursing and Ancillary Healthcare

Maternity Nursing

Trauma and emergency nursing

Child Nursing

Orthopaedic Nursing

Anaesthetic and recovery room nursing

Operating room skills

Pediatric Cardiothoracic Nursing

Infection prevention and control nursing

Postgraduate courses

Ambulance Emergency Assistant Refresher Course

Advanced Cardiac Life Support

AHA Airway Management Programs

Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers

Basic Ambulance Assistant Refresher Course

Advanced Cardiac Life Support for Experienced Providers

AHA ECG and Pharmacology Program

If you want to learn for between one and two months, then short learning programs like primary healthcare, HIV/AIDS and TB management, and Anesthesiology are available.

Frequently asked questions

Which subject is best for paramedics? Several subjects are important if you are hoping to become a paramedic. How long is a paramedic course in South Africa? Studying a paramedic course may range from a few months to a couple of years, depending on what you are planning to learn. Where can I study to become a paramedic in Cape Town? Centres like the College of Emergency Care and ER24 Training Academy train students.

The Netcare Paramedic course fees depend on what you are hoping to learn and how much time you are willing to invest in your education. Whatever the case, it is important to note that the quality of educational services offered by the organisation is one of the best that any potential healthcare personnel can obtain anywhere in the country.

READ ALSO: Top nursing colleges in Cape Town in 2022 | Which colleges offer nursing?

A recent publication on Briefly.co.za discussed some of the famous nursing colleges in Cape Town. It is now possible if you are considering studying to become a nurse. So, which are some of the best nursing courses that you can apply for?

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News