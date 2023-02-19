Applying for higher education is a big step in life. Sending in university applications can be a daunting experience for many young people. Many are on the lookout for universities with free online applications in South Africa because of limited finances. Besides, free applications save them money.

A woman in a purple top studying while holding a pencil and a group of people in a library. Photo: pexels.com, @Andy Barbour, @cottonbro studio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Many universities in SA and overseas ask for application fees. The money is normally used to process applications. What many do not realise is there are a few universities with free online applications in South Africa. These institutions will save you cash, and everyone wants to save cash in this economy.

Universities with free online applications in South Africa

Most universities in SA ask for application fees. This amount is non-refundable and is used to process applications. Below is a look at the Universities with free online applications in South Africa. Note that this may not apply to postgraduate programmes.

1. North-West University (NWU)

Year founded: 2004

2004 Type: Public

Public Location: Potchefstroom, Mahikeng and Vanderbijlpark

The North-West University is a public research university located on three campuses in Potchefstroom, Mahikeng, and Vanderbijlpark. There is no application fee required at the time of application. However, international students are required to pay a fee of R600. The North-West University online application process is simple and straightforward.

2. Central University of Technology

Year founded: 1981

1981 Type: Public

Public Location: Bloemfontein city, Free State

The Central University of Technology a public technology university that was established in 1981 as Technikon Free State. Application to the CUT is free, and there are no authorised consultants to assist with the application process.

3. Nelson Mandela University

Year founded: 2005

2005 Type: Public

Public Location: University Way, Summerstrand, Gqeberha

Nelson Mandela University was formerly known as Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University. It comprises the former University of Port Elizabeth, the Port Elizabeth Technikon, and Vista University's Port Elizabeth campus.

There is no application fee for South African students. The application fee for international students is R500.

College friends hanging out next to a pond. Photo: pexels.com, @RDNE Stock project

Source: UGC

4. Walter Sisulu University (WSU)

Year founded: 2005

2005 Type: Public

Public Location: Mthatha, East London, Butterworth and Komani in the Eastern Cape

Did you know Walter Sisulu University accepts online applications only? The institution came into existence on 1 July 2005 as a result of a merger between Border Technikon, Eastern Cape Technikon, and the University of Transkei. Applications at WSU are free service with no fee payment required.

5. University of the Western Cape (UWC)

Year founded: 1959

1959 Type: Public

Public Location: Bellville near Cape Town

Did you know the University of the Western Cape was established in 1959 by the South African government as a university for Coloured people only? There is no application fee to apply to this institution.

6. University of the Free State

Year founded: 1904

1904 Type: Public

Public Location: Bloemfontein

The University of the Free State was first established as an institution of higher learning in 1904 as a tertiary section of Grey College. The university accepts online applications that will not cost you a single rand. The University of the Free State online application portal is open until September for 2025 applications.

Cheerful students having a high-five with a teacher. Photo: pexels.com, @Kampus Production

Source: UGC

Is Stellenbosch application fee free?

No, it is not. The application fee for undergraduate and postgraduate international applicants is R400. On the other hand, the fee for SA citizens and permanent residents is R100.

Are universities in South Africa open for applications?

Yes, online applications for South African universities for 2025 are open until later this year in many institutions. You are advised to check your preferred institution's website to confirm if applications are open.

Which South African university is the cheapest and why?

The most affordable universities in SA include Cape Peninsula University of Technology, North-West University, and the University of Johannesburg. They charge relatively fair amounts in school fees and accommodation.

Is the University of Johannesburg online application process easy?

The application procedure at UJ is pretty simple. Note that a non-refundable application fee of R200 is charged.

Which university is still open for 2024 applications in South Africa?

Most universities are closed for 2024 applications. However, many are open for 2025 applications.

There are several universities with free online applications in South Africa. These institutions also have a straightforward application process.

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of the top schools and universities that offer fashion design in South Africa. The fashion and clothing sector in South Africa continues to expand each year.

The demand for qualified designers is at an all-time high. If you wish to become one, you ought to know the schools and universities that offer fashion design in South Africa so you can pursue your dream course.

Source: Briefly News