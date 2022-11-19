WSU has positioned itself as a gateway institution in improving access to higher education. As a developmental, comprehensive university, WSU offers students a wealth of academic choices, articulation and mobility across qualifications ranging from certificates to diplomas, degrees and postgraduate studies. If you want to join the institution, below are details about Walter Sisulu University courses and requirements.

Walter Sisulu University is one of six comprehensive universities which offer academic and technological qualifications. WSU is a developmental institution that prioritizes rural and urban development. The late Walter Max Ulyate Sisulu, a close ally of Nelson Mandela and a legendary figure in the South African liberation movement, is honoured by having the name of the university bestowed upon it.

Walter Sisulu University courses and requirements

WSU has a footprint of about 1,000 square kilometres over the urban and rural areas of the Eastern Cape Province, where it is strategically positioned.

It gives the university a platform to interact with the forces influencing development in order to tailor its programs and research efforts to the requirements of the local community, the province, and the entire nation.

Walter Sisulu University courses

Walter Sisulu University offers various academic programs accredited by South Africa's Council of Higher Education. The institution has four campuses, and each campus has several faculties.

Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology

This faculty is located at the Buffalo City campus (BCC). Courses offered here include:

Diploma in Building Technology

Diploma in Civil Engineering

Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Diploma in ICT Applications Development

Diploma in ICT in Business Analysis

Diploma in ICT in Communication Networks

Diploma in ICT in Support Services

Faculty of Management and Public Administration Sciences

The Faculty of Economic and Financial Sciences offers a range of diplomas, degrees, advanced diplomas, honours and masters qualifications.

Higher Certificate in Versatile Broadcasting

Diploma in Administrative Management

Diploma in Hospitality Management

Diploma in Human Resources Management

Diploma in Journalism

Diploma in Local Government Finance

Diploma in Management

Diploma in Marketing Management

Diploma in Policing

Diploma in Office Management & Technology

Diploma in Public Management

Diploma in Public Relations Management

Diploma in Small Business Management

Diploma in Sport Management

Diploma in Tourism Management

Bachelor of Administration

Faculty of Economic and Financial Sciences

The faculty is situated at the Zamukulungisa Campus in Mthatha and comprises the following courses:

Diploma in Accountancy

Diploma in Financial Information Systems

Diploma in Internal Auditing

Bachelor of Accounting

Bachelor of Accounting Science

Bachelor of Commerce

Bachelor of Commerce in Business Management

Bachelor of Commerce in Economics

Faculty of Law, Humanities and Social Sciences

The Faculty of Law, Humanities and Social Sciences has six departments and offers the following courses:

Diploma in Fashion

Diploma in Fine Art

Bachelor of Arts

Bachelor of Laws

Bachelor of Psychology

Bachelor of Social Work

BSc in Sociology

BSc in Philosophy

BSc in Population Studies

BSc in Political Studies

BSc in Criminology

BSc in Anthropology

BSc in Psychology

WSU law requirements include:

English as a Home Language or as a First Additional Language

Mathematics or Mathematics Literacy or Accountancy

Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences

The Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences is located at the Nelson Mandela Drive Campus, Mthatha. These are some of the available WSU Mthatha campus courses.

Bachelor of Medical Sciences

Bachelor of Medicine in Clinical Practice

Bachelor of Nursing

Bachelor of Health Sciences in Medical Orthotics and Prosthetics

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Faculty of Natural Sciences

The Faculty of Natural Sciences, originally situated at the Mthatha Campus of WSU, now extends its program offerings across two delivery sites: Mthatha and Buffalo City.

Diploma in Analytical Chemistry

Diploma in Consumer Science in Food and Nutrition

Diploma in Pest Management

BSc in Applied Mathematics

BSc in Applied Statistical Sciences

BSc in Biological Sciences

BSc in Chemistry

BSc in Computer Science

BSc in Environmental Studies

BSc in Mathematics

BSc in Pest Management

BSc in Physics

Faculty of Education

This is the largest faculty at Walter Sisulu University and is home to more than 8000 students. WSU teaching courses include:

Diploma in Adult and Community Education and Training

Bachelor of Ed. in Foundation Phase Teaching

Bachelor of Ed. in Senior Phase & FET Teaching (Creative Arts)

Bachelor of Ed. in Senior Phase & FET Teaching (Consumer & Management Science)

Bachelor of Ed. in Senior Phase & FET Teaching (Economic & Management Science)

Bachelor of Ed. in Senior Phase & FET Teaching (Humanities)

Bachelor of Ed. in Senior Phase & FET Teaching (Languages)

Bachelor of Ed. in Senior Phase & FET Teaching (Maths, Science & Technology)

Bachelor of Ed. in Senior Phase & FET Teaching (Technical and Vocational Education)

WSU teaching course requirements are:

English as a Home Language or as a First Additional Language

IsiXhosa

Mathematics or Mathematics Literacy

Life Orientation

WSU Butterworth campus courses

The Butterworth campus offers various diploma courses under the Faculty of Management Science. These programmes are:

Diploma in Management

Diploma in Public Management

Diploma in Human Resources Management

Diploma in Office Management and Technology

Diploma in Hospitality Management

Diploma in Tourism Management

Diploma in Internal Auditing

Diploma in Accountancy

WSU Masibulele campus courses

The Masibulele campus exclusively offers the Diploma in Information Communication Technology program, which spans four years.

WSU distance learning courses

WSU offers online distance learning courses in a variety of subjects, including:

Agriculture

Business

Education

Engineering

Humanities

Science

Social Sciences

Courses that do not require maths at WSU

The following are some of the courses that do not require maths at WSU:

Higher Certificate in Versatile Broadcasting

Diploma in Public Management

Diploma in Public Relations Management

Diploma in Policing

Diploma in Tourism Management

Diploma in Journalism

Bachelor of Administration

Walter Sisulu University admission requirements

The general requirements for admission to WSU programs include:

Higher certificate

National Senior Certificate with at least 30% in the language of instruction certified by Umalusi.

Additional subject combinations or achievement levels may be required based on institutional and program needs.

Diploma and bachelor's degree

National Senior Certificate with at least 30% in the language of instruction and an achievement rating of 3 (40-49%) or better in four recognized 20-credit subjects (excluding life orientation) certified by Umalusi.

Additional subject combinations or achievement levels may be required based on institutional and program needs.

National Senior Certificate (NSC) with at least a diploma or a Bachelor's endorsement.

Diploma in journalism at WSU requirements

Applicants with a National Certificate (Vocational Level-4) must fulfil statutory requirements for entry into a Diploma program.

Certificate with level 4 in English.

Selected candidates must complete a written assessment exercise.

Candidates must also undergo an interview as part of the screening process.

Students with International school leaving results:

Evaluation according to "Higher Education South Africa (HESA) guideline document, A guide to application for exemption certificates."

Submission of international qualifications to SAQA for benchmarking if necessary.

Assistance provided by WSU's international office.

WSU online application

WSU accepts online applications only. It is a free service with no fee payment required. During the application process, you should have the following ready:

Personal details

Address of next of kin.

Address of the person responsible for the account

An email address

Documents saved as soft copies for uploading

To apply, visit the official WSU portal and click on an "Apply Here" icon box. Proceed to make your application process and upload all the required documents.

What is the minimum requirement for a diploma in accountancy at WSU?

The minimum criteria for admission into the accountancy program are:

Possession of a National Senior Certificate with passes in at least four subjects, including English and three other pertinent subjects. One of these must be Mathematics (excluding Mathematics Literacy) with an achievement rating of level 3 (40% - 49%) or higher.

Alternatively, candidates may present a Higher or Advanced Certificate in a related field.

Fulfilment of the minimum statutory NSC requirements for entry into diploma programs is necessary.

Applicants must also engage in National Benchmarking and SATAPS Tests as part of the admission process.

What is the name of the WSU diploma?

Walter Sisulu University offers a variety of diploma programs across different faculties. The specific name of your diploma would depend on the program you completed at the university.

Does WSU have higher certificate courses?

WSU offer higher certificate courses in Versatile Broadcasting. This qualification aims to equip eligible learners with the knowledge and skills required to pursue careers as professional broadcasters and communicators.

Does WSU require 2 years of foreign language?

The primary language of instruction at WSU is English; hence, you do not require a two-year course in a foreign language.

How do you accept an offer at WSU?

You have received a letter from the University, now what? Log into the Walter Sisulu University WSU online application portal and use the "Confirm" link to accept your Walter Sisulu University offer of admission. You have till the time specified in your offer to respond.

Is WSU open for 2024 applications?

Walter Sisulu University is now accepting applications for 2024. If you haven't applied already, this could be your chance to reserve a study space for 2024. Applicants are offered a wide range of courses from diploma to degree programmes.

Knowing the available Walter Sisulu University courses and requirements will enable you to make informed decisions that align with your academic aspirations and career goals. The institution offers a wide range of programmes from which you can choose.

