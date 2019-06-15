Walter Sisulu University courses in 2022: requirements, application

Walter Sisulu University courses are excellent choices for those who want to take technical or science courses. In addition, WSU is one of the most successful universities in South Africa. Therefore, it is no surprise that it is a priority for local scholars.

The University of Walter Sisulu is an institution of technology and science. The school is in Mthatha, East London (Buffalo City), Butterworth and Komani (Queenstown). It was established on July 1, 2005, as a merger between Border Technikon, Eastern Cape Technikon, and Transkei University. The facility is named after Walter Sisulu, a prominent individual during the fight against apartheid.

Walter Sisulu University courses in 2022

Walter Sisulu University runs 186 academic programmes accredited by the SA's Council of Higher Learning. The institution has four campuses, and each campus has several faculties. The faculties have departments, and each department has numerous marketable courses. In addition, WSU has prospects for each faculty.

Buffalo City campus

The Buffalo City campus's learning sites include Potsdam, College Street, Cambridge Street, Chiselhurst, Bhisho, Absa Stadium, and Heritage Building. WSU prospectus for this campus' faculties have essential information about all courses offered here.

Faculty of Business Sciences

Faculty of Science, Engineering and Technology

Butterworth campus

WSU Butterworth Campus has three faculties and 35 programmes. Download the Walter Sisulu University prospectus for faculties on this campus to know more about courses offered here.

Faculty of Management Sciences

Faculty of Engineering & Technology

Faculty of Education

Mthatha campus

The Mthatha campus has two learning centres, Nelson Mandela Drive and Zamukulungisa Heights.

Faculty of Health Sciences

Faculty of Natural Sciences

Faculty of Educational Sciences

Faculty of Humanities, Social Sciences, & Law

Faculty of Commerce & Administration

Komani campus

Walter Sisulu University's Komani campus has two learning sites, Masibulele and Grey Street. The Faculty of Education and School Development prospectus is free to download.

Faculty of Education & School Development

Faculty of Economics & Information Systems Technology

Faculty Governance Structure

Walter Sisulu University courses and requirements

The school has a 30,000-student enrolment capacity and focuses on offering quality academic, technological, and career-orientated programmes. Some of WSU's accredited certificate, diploma, and undergraduate courses include:

Business, Management Science & Law undergraduate programmes

Bachelor of Accounting

B Com (General)

B Com (Economics)

Bachelor of Accounting Science (B Compt)

B Admin (Public Affairs)

LLB (Generic)

B Tech: Cost and Management Accounting

B Tech: Marketing

B Tech: Journalism

B Tech: Internal Auditing

B Tech: Tourism Management

B Tech: Human Resources Management

B Tech: Management

Health Sciences undergraduate programmes

BCur (Basic)

BSc Health Promotion (Allied Health Professions)

Bachelor of Medical Clinical Practice (Medicine)

Bachelor of Social Work (Allied Health Professions)

WSU teaching courses (undergraduate programmes)

BEd (FET) Humanities

BEd (FET) Economic and Management Sciences Education

BEd (FET) Natural Sciences

BEd (FET) Consumer Science Education

BEd (FET) Technology Education

Bachelor of Social Sciences

Bachelor of Arts

Science, Engineering and Technology undergraduate programmes

B.Tech: Chemistry

B. Tech: Fine Art

BSc: Physics

BSc: Environmental Science

BSc: Mathematical Statistics

BSc: Mathematics

BSc: Geography

BSc: Computer Science

BSc: Applied Mathematics

BSc: Biological Sciences

BSc: Zoology

B.Tech Electrical Engineering

B.Tech Mechanical Engineering

B.Tech: Information Technology (Software Development) (Full time & part-time)

B.Tech: Information Technology (Communication Networks) (Full time & part-time)

B.Tech: Civil Engineering (Transportation Engineering or Water Engineering)

Walter Sisulu University National Diploma courses

Some National Diploma programmes offered in this institution include:

Tourism Management

Taxation

Financial Information Systems

Local Government Finance

Internal Auditing

Marketing

Small Business Management

Sport Management

Office Management and Technology

Management of Training

Human Resources Management

Management

Administrative Management

Public Management

Hospitality Management

Journalism

Marketing

Small Business Management

Policing

National Certificate in Versatile Broadcasting

Public Relations Management

Accountancy

Financial Information Systems

Walter Sisulu University Diploma courses

Fine Art

Fashion

Consumer Sciences: Food and Nutrition

Adult basic education and training (ABET)

Civil Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Information Technology (Software Development)

Information Technology (Support Services)

Information Technology (Communication Networks)

Analytical Chemistry (Mainstream and Extended)

Walter Sisulu University online application in 2023

The Walter Sisulu University online application in 2022/23 is straightforward. Hence, with minimal guidance, most new students find it easy and quick to fill out the online application form on the first attempt.

Required documents

Certified copy of Grade 11 Term Four results. Certified copy of Grade 12 Term Two and/or Term Three results. Certified copy of Statement of Symbols/Senior Certificate/ National Senior Certificate/NCV/N3 or equivalent qualification. Postgraduate studies need a certified copy of the relevant preceding degree certificate and academic transcript (e.g. first degree for Honours studies, Honours degree or equivalent for Master's studies, and Master's degree for doctoral studies). Conditional exemption applicants must submit forms in person with all the required documents. An academic record and certificate of good conduct if previously registered at a Higher Education Institution. Proof of current registration with the relevant Association/Council, e.g. Nursing Council, if applicable. A certified Marriage Certificate/ Decree of Divorce copy (for changed names), if applicable. Proof of payment of application fees.

What are the requirements to study at WSU?

Check out Walter Sisulu University's prospectus for the faculty your preferred course lies in to establish admission requirements. The prospectus is on WSU's official website. Follow these instructions once you visit the site:

Hover the cursor on study with us .

. Move the cursor to Undergraduate Programmes

Hover the cursor on Faculties .

. Move the cursor to a campus of your choice.

Tap on a faculty of your choice.

The site will provide more details about the faculty, including links to the downloadable prospectus. Alternatively, download the WSU general prospectus for 2022. It contains a summary of admission requirements. For instance:

The general requirement for a degree admission is a matric exemption certificate or a National Senior Certificate endorsed for degree admission.

The standard requirement for a diploma or certificate admission is a school leaving certificate with a minimum aggregate symbol E-S, or National Senior Certificate endorsed for diploma/certificate admission.

All students must meet any additional criteria prescribed by WSU Senate and/or the faculties.

The general requirement for a postgraduate degree admission is a preceding degree (e.g. first degree for Honours studies, Honours degree or equivalent for Master's studies, and Master's degree for doctoral studies). The preceding degree must have been passed at an acceptable level.

A non-matriculant might be admitted to a degree or diploma programme if they obtained a certificate of conditional exemption from the Matriculation Board on the Senate's recommendation.

WSU faculties decide the equivalence of Degree and Diploma courses undertaken at other institutions. Hence, faculties submit recommendations to Senate about the status of such courses.

Applicants with these qualifications from FET/TVET colleges or other technical institutions may apply:

An N3 with four subjects passed with at least 40% each, plus two official languages (one must be English as the First or Second Language) or; N4 with four subjects passed with at least 50% each, provided the person can prove communication competence in English. NCV (L4) pass with a pass rate of 60% and above in 3 fundamental subjects, including a Language of Learning and Teaching (LoLT) in the higher education institution OR 70% in at least 4 vocational subjects for admission to a Bachelor’s qualification. NCV (L4) pass with at least 50% in 3 fundamental subjects, including a Language of Learning and Teaching (LoLT) in the higher education institution OR 60% in at least 4 vocational subjects for admission to diploma qualification.

Which courses are still available at WSU?

Walter Sisulu University primarily offers technology and science courses. The school has 186 courses, including certificates, diplomas, and undergraduate. Check the WSU prospectus for faculties to discover all academic programmes the school offers.

Does Walter Sisulu offer diplomas?

Check out the Walter Sisulu University diploma courses pdf to learn about numerous National Diploma and Diploma programmes offered at SWU. Some include:

Internal Auditing

Financial Information Systems

Accountancy

Civil Engineering (Extended)

Internal Auditing (ECP)

Building Technology

Building Technology (Extended)

Civil Engineering

Which courses are still available at Zamukulungisa?

WSU Mthatha campus' learning centres, Nelson Mandela Drive and Zamukulungisa Heights, offer Diploma and Advanced Diploma courses. Here are Zamukulungisa's courses:

Diploma: Internal Auditing

Diploma: Internal Auditing (Extended Programme)

Diploma: Office Management and Technology

Diploma: Office Management and Technology (Extended Programme)

Diploma: Public Management

Diploma: Public Relations Management

Diploma: Public Relations Management (Extended Programme)

Advanced Diploma: Public Management

Advanced Diploma: Public Relations Management

Diploma: Human Resource Management

Diploma: Human Resource Management (Extended Programme)

Diploma: Management

Diploma: Management (Extended Programme)

Walter Sisulu University assures learners the best training and education. Therefore, achieve your dreams by applying to the most competent Walter Sisulu University courses.

