Michael William Thomas Brown became Nedbank CEO in March 2010. The company has reached impressive milestones under his leadership. It has implemented multiple digital and innovative services that save the customer's time and money. Additionally, Nedbank Limited won several international awards last year. This article will tell you everything you need to know.

Michael William Thomas Brown, a prominent CEO, was born on the 31st of May 1966 in Harare, Zimbabwe. Photo: @Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The Sunday Times magazine mentioned Michael among the Top 100 Companies Business Leader of the Year in 2020. During the 2020 International Banker Awards for the Middle East and Africa, Nedbank was mentioned as the Best Innovation in Retail Banking in South Africa honours. Such notable achievements in Nedbank make the business world curious about its CEO's personal life. So, who is the CEO of Nedbank South Africa?

Michael William Thomas Brown profile summary

Full name: Michael William Thomas Brown

Michael William Thomas Brown Date of birth: 31st May 1966

31st May 1966 Palace of birth: Harare, Zimbabwe

Harare, Zimbabwe Age: 55 years

55 years Career: Businessperson and CEO

Businessperson and CEO Nationality: Zimbabwean/South African

Zimbabwean/South African Net worth: $10 million

$10 million Linked In: Mike Brown

Michael William Thomas Brown biography

What is Michael William Thomas Brown's age? He has already turned 55 years this year. The prominent CEO was born on 31st May 1966 in Harare, Zimbabwe. Who is Michael Brown's wife? He keeps details about his family private. However, the public assumes the CEO is married because he always wears a wedding ring.

Mike Brown served as Nedbank's Chief Financial Officer from June 2004 to 2009. Photo: @Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Michael William Thomas Brown's qualifications

Michael William Thomas Brown of Nedbank Limited attended Maritzburg College from 1980 to 1983 and pursued a Bachelor of Commerce and Accounting at the University of KwaZulu-Natal from 1984 to 1987. The business executive is a South African Chartered Accountant CA(SA), and he went through an Advanced Management Program (AMP) at Harvard's Business School.

Michael William Thomas Brown's career

He was an executive director of BoE Limited. The company merged with Nedcor Investment Bank Ltd, Cape of Good Hope Bank Ltd and Nedbank Ltd in 2003 to create Nedbank Limited. The merger appointed Michael William Thomas Brown to head its Commercial Property Finance department.

Mike Brown served as Nedbank's Chief Financial Officer from June 2004 to 2009. He took over Nedbank's CEO position in March 2010. He is a member of the following board committees at Nedbank:

Group Credit Committee

Social and Ethics Committee

Group Transformation Committee

Large-exposure Approval Committee

Group Risk and Capital Management Committee

The business executive looking great in official attires. Photo: @Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

What expertise does Michael Brown have? He deserves Nedbak's CEO position because he is knowledgeable and experienced in these business-related areas:

Accounting

Auditing

Large corporates, retail and investment banking

Human resource management

Marketing

Business strategy and strategic planning

Corporate governance and stake holder management

Doing business in emerging economies

Michael William Thomas Brown, the Nedbank Limited's CEO, is also deputy chair in the Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA), and he chairs the Banking Association of South Africa (BASA). BASA ensures that the banking sector promotes the country's social and economic development. It also protects the interests of the sector's regulators, legislators and stakeholders and oversees their operations.

The Nedbank CEO's net worth is approximately $10 million. Photo: @Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, BLSA unites vital players in the Mzansi's economic growth. The business brings together the SA government, the labour unions, and civil society to support the prosperity of SA's companies both locally and internationally.

Michael William Thomas Brown's net worth

Nedbank CEO's net worth is approximately $10 million. What is Michael William Thomas Brown's salary? Michael Brown’s Nedbank's salary is R53 million per year. Brown's monthly salary is R8.5 million, exclusive of the R16 million and R 16.5 million short-term and long-term incentives.

Michael William Thomas Brown's contact details

You can get in touch with him through the official Michael William Thomas Brown's email address and other communication channels. Here are the CEO's contact details:

Email: mikeb@nedbank.co.za

mikeb@nedbank.co.za Telephone: +27 11 294 4444

+27 11 294 4444 Fax: +27 11 294 6540

+27 11 294 6540 Switchboard: +27 11 294 4444

+27 11 294 4444 Website: www.nedbank.co.za

From left to right: The Nedbank's CEO posing for a photo with England's golf player, Tommy Fleetwood, and Nedbank's Chairman, Vassi Naidoo, in Sun City, South Africa. Photo: @Jan Kruger

Source: Getty Images

Michael William Thomas Brown is one of the most brilliant business minds in South Africa. Nedbank's achievements prove that he is a great businessman and leader. He is building the country's economy by steering South Africa's leading bank to greater heights.

