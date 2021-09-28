Rob Lynch: age, wife, salary, call, interview, politics, profile, net worth

Rob Lynch is an American executive with a proven track record of outstanding leadership for more than 20 years in the QSR and consumer packaged goods industry. He was appointed Papa John’s International President and CEO in August 2019. His two-year reign at the pizza brand has seen a surge in sales after the company was previously marred by former CEO John Shnatter’s controversies.

Rob Lynch is the President and CEO of Papa John's since August 2019. Photo: @business

Source: Twitter

Who is Rob Lynch? Ever since becoming an executive in the early 2000s, he has speared headed the growth of various consumer brands. In 2017, he was named Outstanding Marketer of the Year by PR Week and Content Marketer of the Year by Digiday. Below is a detailed Rob Lynch bio for more.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Robert M. Lynch

Robert M. Lynch Date of birth: Not known

Not known Rob Lynch’s age: Not known

Not known Nationality: American

American Gender: Male

Male Marital status: Not known

Not known Rob Lynch’s wife: Not known

Not known Alma mater: University of Rochester (BA and William E. Simon Graduate for its School of Business Administration)

University of Rochester (BA and William E. Simon Graduate for its School of Business Administration) Profession: Business executive

Business executive Known for: Being the President and CEO of Papa John’s International

Being the President and CEO of Papa John’s International Rob Lynch's LinkedIn: @Rob Lynch

@Rob Lynch Twitter: @roburghlyinch

Rob Lynch’s personal life

Rob Lynch has been hailed as a transformational leader. Photo: @EateryPulse

Source: Twitter

Papa John’s CEO, Rob Lynch, has not shared a lot of information regarding his personal life. Therefore, details about his age, wife, and family are unavailable.

Rob Lynch's education

Rob Lynch attended the University of Rochester to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree between 1995 and 1999. He later enrolled at the institution’s School of Business Administration for the William E. Simon program in 1999 and graduated in 2000.

Career

Papa John’s CEO kicked off his career at Procter and Gamble as a Brand Manager from 1999 to 2006. He then joined The Kraft Heinz Company, where he worked as an Associate Marketing Director between 2006 and 2011. In 2012, the executive became Taco Bell’s Marketing Vice President until 2013 when he went to sandwich giant Arby’s Restaurant Group as a Brand President and Chief Marketing Officer.

In 2017, Arby’s company promoted him to President, and he served until 2019. His remarkable leadership skills landed him at Papa John’s International, where he was appointed President and CEO in August 2019, a position he still holds to date.

Rob Lynch of Papa John's took over as the pizza brand’s leader at a time when the former CEO and founder John Schnatter was engulfed in controversies that led to a decline in the company’s revenue. Since becoming CEO, the executive has focused on dynamic marketing and innovation, which has seen the pizza chain experience a surge in sales.

His collaboration with Shaquille O’Neal as the pizza chain’s brand ambassador has tremendously improved the company. The NBA legend also serves on the organization's board.

Rob Lynch’s net worth

The American executive earns a salary of $900,000 as Papa John's President and CEO. Photo: @networkingmilli

Source: Twitter

How much does Papa John’s CEO make? According to Rob Lynch’s contract with Papa John’s, he earns a base salary of $900,000. The executive’s total compensation in 2020 was $6.4 million, including $3.4 million stock awards, $2 million in non-equity incentive plans, and $98,000 of other awards on top of Rob Lynch’s salary.

Since joining the almost failing Papa John’s International in the summer of 2019, Rob Lynch has made the company get back on track. The transformational leader has erased the brand’s checkered past by restoring operator confidence, which has seen the company compete effectively with rivals like Domino and Pizza Hut.

