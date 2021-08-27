Chief Executive Officer of Technology Company Becomes Self Made Billionaire

Jacqueline Reses, a renowned leader in the technology space, is among the newest self-made billionaires in the United States

The increase in her wealth comes as shares in Square, the financial services firm where she was an executive for five years, continued to soar this month

The corporate boff, who notably served as a chief development officer at Yahoo in 2012, serves on the Board of Directors at several major American companies

Only earlier in August, Reses ranked in 30th position of the Richest Self-Made Women in America, according to the business magazine Forbes, with an estimated net worth of $920 million.

Business Wire recently reported that Reses was appointed to the Board of Directors of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.

A 0.4 per cent stake in Square, plus additional stock options leveraged, Reses' upward move after the stock closed 22 times higher than the $12 a share at which it debuted six years ago on the NY Stock Exchange.

Extensive public company board experience

Reses left Square in October 2020 after serving in various executive roles, including serving as the head of Square Capital, the financial services company’s micro business loan division.

The corporate boff, who in 1992 graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, credited her experience of working behind the counter at her father’s pharmacy in her first job decades earlier, for her interest in small business.

As it began taking a life of its own, her business acumen landed her at the multinational investment bank Goldman Sachs, where she worked on mergers and acquisitions.

Reses quickly climbed the ladder at the firm and, after rising to the vice president position, took on a new chapter, becoming the CEO of iBuilding, a software company that catered to the real estate sector.

Leading the way as a formidable chief executive

After iBuilding was bought in 2001, she spent the next decade at Apax Partners, a private equity firm, during which time she became a partner.

She then joined Yahoo in 2012, where she notably served as a chief development officer. Two years later, and Reses was at the helm at Square Capital, formed in 2014.

Today, the avid art collector currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Post House Capital LLC, a private investment firm focused on consumer and financial technology (fintech).

She serves on the board of digital bank Nubank, the buy-now-pay-later company Affirm and Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings. In May, she was appointed executive chairman of the e-commerce marketplace, Wish.

