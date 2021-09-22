Who is Satya Nadella? Nadella is an Indian-born American business executive. He has been in the executive roles for years, where he was the executive chairman and CEO of Microsoft, succeeding Steve Ballmer in 2014 as CEO. His story is moving and inspiring. This article has more info about Satya Nadella's net worth, leadership style, family, books, age, among other things of importance. Read more here!

He has been the executive chairman and CEO of Microsoft, succeeding Ballmer. Photo: @Narayana

Source: Instagram

What is Satya Nadella's net worth? His net worth has been of interest following his success in leadership positions at Microsoft, one of the top companies globally. Before being named CEO of Microsoft in February 2014. This article has more about his life and career.

Satya Nadella's profile and bio

Real Name: Satya Narayana Nadella

Satya Narayana Nadella Birth Date : August 19, 1967

: August 19, 1967 Satya Nadella age : 54 years

: 54 years Profession: Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft

Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Height : 1.75 m

: 1.75 m Birth Place: Hyderabad

Hyderabad Spouse: Anupama Nadella

Anupama Nadella Country: India

India Estimated Net Worth in 2021: $250 million

$250 million Satya Nadella Linkedin: Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella Satya Nadella children: Divya, Zain, Tara

Divya, Zain, Tara Satya Nadella parents: Bukkapuram and Prabhavati

Bukkapuram and Prabhavati Satya Nadella books: Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft's Soul and Imagine a Better Future for Everyone

Early life

He held leadership roles across the company. Photo: @Narayana

Source: Instagram

How old is Satya Nadella? He was born in Hyderabad of present-day Telangana, India, on August 19, 1967. He is, therefore, 54 years as of 2021. What religion is Satya Nadella? He was born into a Telugu-speaking Hindu family. His father, Bukkapuram, was an Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1962 batch, while the mother, Prabhavati, was a Sanskrit lecturer.

Satya Nadella's education

What is the qualification of Satya Nadella? Satya attended the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet. He performed well in his high school education, enabling him to join the Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1988.

His quest for knowledge did not stop at that as he later travelled to the United States of America, where he enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for an M.S in Computer science. Then, in 1997, he received an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Satya Nadella's wife

His wife is Anupama, with whom he met and tied the knot in 1992. He first met his wife when they were both students at Hyderabad Public School in the early 1980s. They are blessed with three children: two daughters and a son. The family resides in Clyde Hill and Bellevue, Washington.

Career journey

He has been the executive chairman and CEO of Microsoft, succeeding Ballmer. Photo: @Narayana

Source: Instagram

Before joining Microsoft, he used to work as a member of the technology staff at Sun Microsystems, a company that sells software's, computers and information technology services. His journey at Microsoft started in 1992, when he joined as a young engineer.

In 2011, he was promoted to be the president of the Server and Tools Division.

How did Satya Nadella become CEO? He took over the reins of Microsoft on February 2, 2014, as CEO after Steve Ballmer decided to step down to venture into his private businesses. Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, took the bold move to appoint Nadella as the CEO.

He was sequentially the third CEO of Microsoft, following Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer. Under his leadership, the company's stock has tripled with a 27% annual growth rate.

During his tenure as the CEO, he made the following changes:

Using Linux operating system on the Azure cloud

Releasing Microsoft Office for Apple's iPad

Introducing Microsoft Surface Book, the company's first laptop

Buying Mojang (the company that created Minecraft)

After serving as the CEO for seven years, he was appointed as the firm's Executive Chairman on June 16, 2021. He succeeded John W. Thompson to become the chairman.

Satya Nadella's awards

He was recognized as the Time 100 honoree in 2018.

He was named Financial Times Person of the Year in 2019.

He was the Fortune magazine Businessperson of the Year in 2019.

He was recently recognized as Global Indian Business Icon at CNBC-TV18's India Business Leader Awards in Mumbai in the year 2020.

Satya Nadella's leadership style

He was recognized as the Time 100 honoree in 2018. Photo: @Narayana

Source: Instagram

People admire him for his positive leadership skills and empathy towards the employees, making him the best CEO to work with. He believes that the only thing that matters is what you can give to the company. The company only cares about your ability to do the job. He is also really fond of cricket and attributes the sport as one of the reasons behind his leadership abilities.

Satya Nadella's salary and net worth

What is the salary of Satya Nadella per month? The total compensation of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was $44.32 million during the company's fiscal year 2020. He has a net worth guesstimated at $250 million.

Besides, he and his wife Anupama are partial owners of the Seattle Sounders, a professional Major League Soccer team. In 2017, he also published a book entitled Hit Refresh, which covers his early life, career, and vision for the future of technology. All proceeds from his book sales went to nonprofit organizations.

Above is everything you would love to know about Satya Nadella's net worth, age, career progression, among other things. He believes that you need a team of competent people as he also did not build an enterprise himself. His story is inspiring to all generations.

READ ALSO: Billy Beane net worth, age, family, stats, salary, where is he nowadays?

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on September 22, 2021, about Billy Beane net worth. Who is Billy Beane? Beane is a renowned public figure who has gained everlasting fame in the sports and business arenas.

Why is he famous? He personifies entrepreneurship, an aspect that has made fans curious to know his net worth. So, what is his net worth? Read more on this article.

Source: Briefly.co.za