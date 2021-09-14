Social media users have celebrated a talented young man on securing a job with US car-making giant, Tesla

Tobenna Uzuegbunam, who had built a drone from scratch, described working with Tesla as nothing short of a dream

He expressed joy in the job and his team members, describing them as part of the things that make him the happiest person

A young man who built a drone by himself has celebrated getting a job with US company Tesla.

Making the announcement in a LinkedIn post, Tobenna Uzuegbunam stated that he is still in shock at the thought that he now works in the top electric car-making company.

He described working with Tesla as a dream Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Tobenna Uzuegbunam

The full-time product engineer at Tesla stated that he knew there was need to invest in himself before any company would want to do so.

He said doors close for bigger ones to open

Tobenna appreciated God for guiding him and expressed hope that his story inspires others to understand that some doors close so that bigger ones will open.

The talented man described himself as the happiest person and went on to shower encomiums on his team members.

His post read in part:

"...My experience has been nothing short of a dream. The crazy part is, it all started with me building a drone from scratch as a sophomore because I had no internships. I knew I had to invest in myself before any company would want to invest in me.

"4 months later I got my first internship as a controls engineer. From being my first ever internship to being my first full-time job. Almost 3 years and 3 Tesla internships apart..."

Social media users celebrate him

Priscilia Amadi wrote:

"It's the grit for me. If no one invites you to their table build yours... I'm glad you did, I can relate to being in shock, some opportunities can take your breath away. Congratulations Tobenna Uzuegbunam."

Carlos G. remarked:

"Congratulations. Wow! I just want to give an observation. If you built a drone from scratch your sophomore year. You could have ended up building a drone company."

James Akinfemi Caulcrick wrote:

"Congratulations Son, inspiring. But do remember the home country Ng. and its people without proper nor stable electricity and in dire need of such amazing experience & expertise.

"Its a pipe dream to build an akin factory there. Your input & that of many others alike beggars. Again Kudos! And keep the Blessed Flag flying . Stay Safe and Blessed. Cheers x."

Jose Ekay said:

"Inspiring. I wish best of luck. I'll always like to remind you of the need to develop a relationship with Jesus Christ. Thanks a lot."

Sian Proctor: African-American doctor becomes 1st black woman to fly spacecraft

In some more inspirational tech news, Briefly News previously reported that Dr Sian Proctor has become the first black woman to pilot a spacecraft after SpaceX’s Inspiration4 Mission successfully launched into space on Wednesday, September 15.

Proctor, a geoscientist, artist, and science communicator, was one of four people in the first-ever all-civilian spaceflight, serving as a mission pilot on Inspiration4.

She made history as the fourth black woman to travel into space and the first black woman to pilot a spacecraft with the three-day trip circling the earth, the New York Times reports.

Proctor, an African-American from Guam, had her interest in space at an early age due to her father being an engineer for NASA.

Education

After receiving her Master's degree in Geology and PhD in Science Education, Proctor embarked on her career as a geoscience professor for South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona where she taught for over 20 years. Proctor also serves as vice-president of education at Star Harbor Space Academy.

