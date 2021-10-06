Bi Phakathi blesses kids with R1 200 to help their parents pay for school

Bi Phkathi has helped two little girls who were trying their best to help their families out financially

The duo was selling treats and bags of peanuts, BI offered to BI everything they had and blessed them with a further R1 200

He told them to give the money to their parents to help out with school, social media users were impressed by his generosity

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has struck again, this time he helped two young girls who were selling cakes and peanuts to raise money to help at home.

BI bought out all their stock and gifted them with an additional R1 200 to help their parents pay for school supplies.

Bi Phakathi helped two young girls who were desperately trying to sell peanuts. Photo credit: @BI Phakathi

The two girls were completely shocked by the generous gift from BI. The video posted on Facebook racked up over 300 000 views in a matter of hours.

Social media users took to the internet to praise BI for his amazing kind-hearted deed

Malose Comfort:

"I respect you my brother I was once selling tomatoes n always dreamed to be relieved like this now am a qualified Diesel Mechanic working abroad ✊."

Adam Bailey:

"Bless you, brother. Kids shape the future. This makes me miss home so much."

Anne Laporte Booysen:

"You made me so happy to see that. Well done !!!"

Celeste Bolaños Martinez:

"I love watching your videos... God bless you and everyone watching you..."

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has struck again and this time he went big.

In similar news, a homeless man called Raja was brought to tears after BI delivered a food parcel and some cash. When BI learned that he had a bank attack he promised the man that he would give him R5 000 so he could go back home to Durban if he wanted to.

Raja started talking about his dreams and plans for the future and revealed that he would love to start a spaza shop if he could.

BI was impressed with his business plan and doubled the amount he promised to R10 000 so he could start his business.

BI Phakati blesses disabled madala with wheelchair, many react to his kind deed

Earlier, Briefly News reported that BI Phakati has once again left South Africans in disbelief after graciously gifting a disabled old man with a brand new wheelchair. The faceless do-gooder had been called in on the request of the madala's neighbour and just knew he'd have to take care of the old-timer.

Heading online, BI Phakathi shared the clip on his official Facebook page.

"A neighbor organised a surprise visit to grandpa, he thought this was a dream," he captioned the heartwarming post.

