BI Phakati Blesses Disabled Madala With Wheelchair, Many React to His Kind Deed

BI Phakati has social media users buzzing after blessing a struggling old man with a brand new wheelchair

The disabled madala had been using the same shoddy machine for years and was seriously grateful for the upgrade

Mzansi reacted to the heartwarming clip and many people blessed BI Phakati for his generosity

BI Phakati has once again left South Africans in disbelief after graciously gifting a disabled old man with a brand new wheelchair. The faceless do-gooder had been called in on the request of the madala's neighbour and just knew he'd have to take care of the old-timer.

BI Phakati has graciously gifted a disabled old man with a brand new wheelchair. Images: BI Phakati/Facebook

Heading online, BI Phakathi shared the clip on his official Facebook page.

"A neighbor organised a surprise visit to grandpa, he thought this was a dream," he captioned the heartwarming post.

In the clip, the warm old man explains that he only has one leg and arm. His wheelchair looks completely worn out and according to the madala, its brakes no longer work either.

It's not long before a brand new chair is presented to the grandpa. A few fit, young neighbour boys help carry their elder onto his new machine and everyone around seems mesmerized by the sheer look of joy on the old man's face.

Social media users flooded the comments section with messages of thanks. Check out some of the reactions below:

Tamara Lynn Knezik said:

"You are a hero you have so much love in your heart to help these people. I just wish one day I can do a fourth of what you’re doing love you, the Knezik family from Staunton ill."

Teboa Johannes Mavhunga said:

"Good Lord some people are experiencing hardships out there. B.I.its so amazing how you meet such human beings who are really desperate for dear life and offer them hope and a reason to live. May the almighty God stretch your territory and increase you mightily."

Thomasina Holloway said:

Paula Tabar s filled with so much joy, to see the love you share with everyone and the smile on their faces. You are such an inspiration to so many. May God continue to Bless you more Abundantly."

Paula Tabar said:

"Poor him. He looks so happy now. God bless you and whoever makes this possible."

Eileen Watkins said:

"You have been truly blessed and such love and compassion for others a crusader of Jesus!!"

Sakhumzee Thabang Ntlebi said:

"I am always in tears just by watching the generosity God gave his people... Keep up the good work."

BI Phakathi meets the nicest homeless person ever with the most amazing smile

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that BI Phakathi ran into a homeless man called Andre a couple of weeks ago and started chatting to him. He was amazed at how friendly he was. He gave him some money and thought they'd never meet again.

BI ran into him again and they started chatting and this time BI blessed him with hundreds of rands. BI uploaded the video to Facebook where people reacted with joy.

He warned him to hide the money so no one would steal it. Phakathi was amazed at how friendly Andre was and the amazing smile he had.

Andre said that he didn't smoke or drink and BI told him to buy himself some food with the money.

Social media users reacted to BI's heartwarming post

Oneida Vasquez:

"God bless that man. He seems polite and very nice. Thank you for doing what you do for the homeless. Not many people are able to help others the way that you do bc God has given each of us a different assignment on earth to help and encourage others. "

Richard Cairns:

"Saw this one a while ago! How is Andre doing? Have you done a follow up on his welfare? He is a beautiful soul! God bless you brother, ."

Layla Pavitt:

"Yes, he is sweet, isn't he? I wonder what his story...maybe good to help these people in a different way apply for jobs bank accounts pay for them to live shelters showers etc rather than dish out money etc as they are targeted."

Tyron Naidoo:

"Amazing job it means so much to these people what u do for them and help them coz life on the streets is very hard and they don't know where their next meal is coming from or even if they will eat for the day God bless you for helping out."

