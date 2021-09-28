BI Phakathi Meets the Nicest Homeless Person Ever With the Most Amazing Smile

BI Phakathi helped a homeless man called Andre before by giving him some food and money

He met him again and Andre was just as friendly as before and BI was amazing by his smile

This time he blessed him with more money and social media users absolutely loved the video

BI Phakathi ran into a homeless man called Andre a couple of weeks ago and started chatting to him. He was amazed at how friendly he was. He gave him some money and thought they'd never meet again.

BI ran into him again and they started chatting and this time BI blessed him with hundreds of rands. BI uploaded the video to Facebook where people reacted with joy.

Andre was happy to see BI Phakathi again. BI was amazed by how friendly he is and his amazing smile. Photo credit: BI Phakathi

He warned him to hide the money so no one would steal it. Phakathi was amazed at how friendly Andre was and the amazing smile he had.

Andre said that he didn't smoke or drink and BI told him to buy himself some food with the money.

Social media users reacted to BI's heartwarming post

Oneida Vasquez:

"God bless that man. He seems polite and very nice. Thank you for doing what you do for the homeless. Not many people are able to help others the way that you do bc God has given each of us a different assignment on earth to help and encourage others. "

Richard Cairns:

"Saw this one a while ago! How is Andre doing? Have you done a follow up on his welfare? He is a beautiful soul! God bless you brother, ."

Layla Pavitt:

"Yes, he is sweet, isn't he? I wonder what his story...maybe good to help these people in a different way apply for jobs bank accounts pay for them to live shelters showers etc rather than dish out money etc as they are targeted."

Tyron Naidoo:

"Amazing job it means so much to these people what u do for them and help them coz life on the streets is very hard and they don't know where their next meal is coming from or even if they will eat for the day God bless you for helping out."

