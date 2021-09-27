BI Phakathi blessed a gogo with enough money that she could go home and have a rest

He shocked her when he gave her a wad of cash, she exclaimed that it was too much money

Social media users praised BI for being such an inspiration and bringing joy to so many people

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has struck again. This time the lucky person was an old woman called Gabela from eThekwini.

He saw her selling items on the side of the road and wanted to purchase one of her products.

Bi Phakathi blessed an old woman with a wad of cash and told her to relax. Photo credit: BI Phakathi

BI asked her if she had change for R200, she fished around in her purse and eventually produced some crumpled notes.

He told her to keep the change and then gave her a wad of cash. She was shocked and told him:

"That's too much!"

Phakathi told her to take a break and go home, she then offered to give him one of her products for free but he refused and said that he was here to support her and to abuse her. He gave her another R100.

Social media users reacted to BI's kind gesture

Mouloud Bouchellit:

"BI Phakathi Last time I saw the best of the best videos l have ever seen, that's when you gave the money and you didn't show how much. It's perfect what you did."

Nelly Makhanya:

"A world angel, thank you my brother every time I watch your video it's like I'm also receiving something, keep doing what you doing be blessed always."

Joy Barnes:

"Sometimes I just watch with a smile and tears running down my cheeks with no words to say ahh."

Edmund Zhou:

"Of all the people I have met in my life I think you are one of the most cheerful givers I have ever seen, your love is just too deep BI Pakhati, that love is rare and genuinely from God. You are altruistic, this is the highest degree of compassion."

"Bhuti, you are a blessing": BI Phakati blesses 2 hardworking young brothers

Earlier, Briefly News reported that yet another video of BI Phakati giving back to the community has touched the hearts of millions of South Africans. This time, the local do-gooder headed out to the streets of an unnamed township.

There, Phakati found two young brothers aged 11 and 7 carrying a bag of tin cans. The pair explain that they often sell the cans to make a little extra cash, as no one is currently working at home.

