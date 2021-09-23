“Bhuti, You Are a Blessing”: BI Phakati Blesses 2 Hardworking Young Brothers

A video of BI Phakati blesses two young brothers with a large sum of cash has touched Mzansi

In the clip, Phakati can be heard talking to the boys before presenting them with about R860

South Africans were really touched by the clip and headed to the comments section to thank BI Phakati for his generosity

Yet another video of BI Phakati giving back to the community has touched the hearts of millions of South Africans. This time, the local do-gooder headed out to the streets of an unnamed township.

BI Phakati has blessed two hardworking boys with some extra cash. Images: BI Phakati/Facebook

There, Phakati found two young brothers aged 11 and 7 carrying a bag of tin cans. The pair explain that they often sell the cans to make a little extra cash, as no one is currently working at home.

Explaining their situation in the clip, the boys say they have made R10 for the day.

Wanting to reward their hard work, BI Phakati offers the little ones R40 to buy some meat. He then shockingly hands out a bunch of R100 notes to the eldest boy, telling him to take the cash home to his family.

All in all, the boys receive about R860 in total. They cutely run off with the cash hoping to avoid criminals.

Check out some of the reactions to the video below:

Anastasia Motaung said:

"Yhooooo BI you really touched me today and always lifting others up.Son of the soil,May God give you more.You are a God sent."

C-wear Lalla Rhibela said:

"I can imagine the excitement when they're telling the elders of how they got the money. God will continue to bless you Bab' BI."

Motebang Lesapo said:

"It's so touching, indeed. I appreciate what you are doing, once more. You continue impressing me,May the Almighty God bless you,always."

Nolizwe Xongo said:

"You are a blessing to many Bhuti, thank God for you."

Johannes Kasona said:

"Brother GOD has seen your good deeds u will be rewarded I promise to do the same as well in the future."

BI Phakathi moved by honest homeless guy's outlook on life, gives him R640

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that BI Phakathi met a poor man and gave him money to buy something to eat and revealed that he thought he would never come back with the R20. However, the honest guy managed to come back with the food and change.

In his words, the young man even confessed himself: “It’s not always easy to find honest people.”

He said his name is Jacques and stays in the streets but he gets help from generous people. He continued to say sometimes he pays R25 for a place to stay and that’s why he’s hustling on the streets.

Jacques told BI Phakathi that he was once stabbed for a mere R7 and decided to be an honest man ever since. BI later gave him R640 to buy food because he was faithful.

The clip is attracting all the good reactions from the Good Samaritan’s followers via Facebook. He wrote on social media:

“Tested him if he will come back with money or run away.”

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

@Liyabona Vela said:

“In most of your videos, I also learn the attitude and character of people living on the streets. What this man said really touched me. 'I believe if I do wrong to you, somewhere along the line one of the nyaopes is gonna rob me'."

@Dimakatso Mildred said:

“This guy is so reliable, he deserves to find a job, if he can find the job he will get a promotion because he's trustworthy, he won't steal from his employer.”

@Eduardo Ong said:

“BI I don't like your idea your testing other people. What if he runs that small money that you give to him, and your taking video the result will bring bad images to that young guy, don't try to test other people again, don't embarrass or insult people for money.”

@Ann Williamson said:

“I love what BI does but, him getting such a kick out of 'testing' this homeless man really turned me off!”

@Vince Makx said:

“My heart's always filled with gladness each moment I watch you touch the heart and souls of these our beloved princes and princesses, kings and queens whose life situations are so heartbreaking.”

@John Mwaba said:

“People like you a blessing sent by God, many people have more money and yet they are stingy and they can't even help out on just little things that a person needs but rather they will spend on useless things that won't even help anyone.”

@Mary Ange Kwang said:

“Some people thought they're poor you know you can trust them. They will do as you ask them to do. This guy is so humble and faithful and in return, he was blessed with a sum of money that he never expected.”

