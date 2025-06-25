“Hard to Hate Him”: Mzansi Adores President Ramaphosa ‘Spying’ on the Media

Nkosinathi Shazi, a local communications specialist, shared a TikTok video of President Cyril Ramaphosa trying to take a photo of the media

While at the Union Buildings, the African National Congress (ANC) leader stood on a balcony with his camera, and a grin plastered on his face

The video went viral and received messages from social media users, who shared that they found the president's actions cute

President Cyril Ramaphosa had people calling him cute when he was said to be "spying" on the media. Images: MARCO LONGARI, GULSHAN KHAN

Source: Getty Images

A short clip of President Cyril Ramaphosa garnered many views after the head of state was caught "spying" on members of the media at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. While it may be an invasion of privacy to some, many online users adored the president's actions.

TikTok user and communications specialist Nkosinathi Shazi, who posted the video on his account back in May, showed the president on one of the building's balconies, camera in hand, as if he were taking a photo of the people below.

With a cheeky grin on his face, Ramaphosa walked away, getting a laugh from the person recording the video.

While it is not known if the ANC leader indeed snapped a picture, Nkosinathi said, "President Ramaphosa spying on us," which is a statement one wouldn't hear every day!

President Ramaphosa humours the internet

With the video receiving over half a million views since its publication, thousands of TikTok users rushed to the comment section with jokes and shared how the president's actions brought a smile to their faces.

President Ramaphosa's "spy" quest amused online users. Image: Igor Suka

Source: Getty Images

@matshaba.neo said with a laugh:

"It's so hard to hate him."

@makhado_mp shared their opinion about the country's leader:

"One thing about President Cyril is that he has mastered the PR game. He will bring you funny and cute moments like this and have you believing he's the best president ever."

@.playboi_23 jokingly told the online community:

"If he's not kissing our grandmothers, he's spying on people. We are having fun in this country."

The video had @viceb_er saying:

"When being a president is your side hustle."

@portiamoemedi wrote in the comment section:

"He is so cute! He disarms us with his pure cuteness. Stay focused, guys. We have potholes and bread is R20."

@user1558280811749 added under the post:

"Our cupcake is a free and happy soul, bathong."

An entertained @mathapelo.legacy said to the public:

"That’s why we are so unserious as a country. Look at our leaders!"

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

