“It’s Absolutely Stunning”: Woman Builds Cinema Room in Ocean View Dream Home

A successful woman shared that she would be turning one of the rooms in her home into a cinema room

The TikTok user was excited to see the results and promised her online followers that she would keep them updated

The room still had to be tiled, but that didn't stop social media users from responding to her post with awe

A woman was on her way to creating a cinema room overlooking the ocean. Images: @nqomseleku

A local woman excited the online community when she showed her plans to transform one of the rooms in her home into a cinema room. While the plans were still in motion, she could certainly see the vision.

Last week, property investor Nqobile Mseleku, who boasts nearly 200 000 followers on her TikTok account, showed that the bare-walled room still needed the tiles to be installed on the floor, with a pile of cement in the middle of the room.

The state of the unfinished space was nothing compared to the gorgeous view of the sea that the Mseleku family woke up to every morning.

Nqobile told her followers about the cinema room:

"I cannot wait, and it is absolutely stunning. I can't wait for the finished product. I'm going to keep you guys updated."

Home renovations impress the internet

A few members of the online community headed to Nqobile's comment section with their opinions about the renovations, many of them being positive. Some also saw the transformation on their vision boards.

App users were in awe of the plans Nqobile had for her home. Image: Carlos Barquero

A hopeful @othalive140 loved what they saw on their screen and wrote in the comments:

"I wish one day I can build my kids a home."

@thingo0308 said to the homeowner:

"This is beautiful, Mama. Well done. You and your family are blessed."

@lillyred03 shared positivity and wrote:

"You are a hardworking woman. You deserve everything good coming your way."

Having seen other parts of Nqobile's stunning home before, @successmpumidlami noted in the comment section:

"Yazi your house has a beautiful view. It's very beautiful. Even from your kitchen, you have the most beautiful view."

A curious @cleopatraaaaa_ wrote:

"Nqobile, you need to give us a good tour after this. Also, how much was this house, and how much did you pay for the bond per month?"

@nhlapobongani added their opinion of the plans for the room, writing:

"It's too bright for a cinema, unless it's an entertainment room with a TV, long couches, etc."

Seeing the comment, Nqobile said to the TikTok user:

"You are telling me that our high-end interior deco company doesn't know what they are doing."

