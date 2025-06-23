“Our Problems in One Pic”: SA Side-Eyes President Ramaphosa and “Pensioner” Dignitaries
- After delivering his speech in celebration of the Constitutional Court's 30th anniversary, President Cyril Ramaphosa snapped a photo with fellow politicians and a few former judges
- The nation's Constitutional Court, based in Johannesburg, is the highest court in South Africa and deals with constitutional matters
- After watching the viral TikTok video of the president and the dignitaries, many local members of the online community complained about their age and positions
President Cyril Ramaphosa gathered with politicians and judges for a photo to commemorate 30 years of the Constitutional Court's establishment.
However, many couldn't help but point out the ages of the leaders surrounding the president and how it bothered them.
President Cyril Ramaphosa poses for a pic
The media company News Nexus SA shared on its TikTok account a short clip of the 72-year-old Mzansi leader, who was all smiles, and other dignitaries sitting on stage, ready to have their picture taken.
This took place on Friday, 20 June, after Ramaphosa delivered his speech at Johannesburg's Constitution Hill for the celebratory event.
Familiar faces in the group included former presidents Thabo Mbeki (83) and Kgalema Motlanthe (75), and former Chief Justice of South Africa Raymond Zondo (65), who were among those with visibly grey hair.
The above-mentioned publication also noted the ages, writing in the post:
"Keeping up with the pensioners."
What is the Constitutional Court?
The Constitutional Court states on its website that it is the highest court in the country and exclusively deals with constitutional matters.
Mzansi calls out the aged
Several members of the online community took to the post's comment section to share their thoughts on the people they had seen on their screens. Locals felt the leaders needed to step aside and hand over the baton to South Africa's youth.
@alwande1984 said to the public:
"This is like an old-age home."
@sthezas' faith in the leadership seemed to dwindle, as they wrote:
"Our problems in one pic."
@a_n_u_8_1 stated their opinion in the comments:
"No person under the age of 60 will ever run this country because we have double standards for politicians. They, too, must retire as government employees."
A disappointed @user9011775868182 wrote:
"This is really embarrassing. So vele we are led by pensioners."
@user7612752710233 shared with the online community:
"I just noticed our parliament has become a retirement home."
@luckymnisi313 said in the comment section:
"These pensioners must give space for the fresh blood."
