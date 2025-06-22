The Economic Freedom Fighters president, Julius Malema, promised that the families of the victims of the June 16 accident would be taken care of

He spoke at the memorial service in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, a week after 10 EFF members were killed in a crash while on their way from a June 16 rally in Durban

Malema said he would build them houses and drill boreholes, and South Africans did not believe him

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliamentary Proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Julius Malema made a promise to the families of the EFF members to buy them homes. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

VRYHEID, KWAZULU-NATAL —On 22 June 2025, The president of the Economic Freedom fighters (EFF) Julius Malema promised the families of the party members who died in a horrific accident on 16 June 2025 to build them homes. South Africans doubted that he would fulfil his promises.

Malema promises families homes and boreholes

Malema was speaking at the mass memorial service held in honour of the 10 EFF members who died after a truck collided with a bus. He said, in a video the EFF posted on its @EFFSouthAfrica X account, that the party would build the families houses and drill boreholes for them to have access to water.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

EFF president Julius Malema addressed family members of those who died in an accident. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

He praised the members and said that they did not die addicted to nyaope or drown in drugs and alcohol.

"Your children died on the battlefield. Your children are soldiers. Your children are martyrs, and the names of your children will always be called when the names of martyrs are called. Be proud that our children have inspired many generations to come," he said.

Malema called on the ground forces to continue fighting for the land to be returned to its rightful owner. He called for discipline and to die in the revolution. He added that the party wants to build a permanent relationship with these families.

View the X video here:

What did South Africans say?

South Africans commenting on IOL laughed at his promise and questioned whether he would fulfil it.

Werner Tait said:

He will use Lego blocks."

Mcwaningi Sakhile Bhusula asked:

"Where is the school he promised to build in Alex?"

Vinodh Lalman said:

"Five years ago, he promised to build the school. Kids are waiting to enroll now."

Martiens Strydon said:

"On social media, the party is winning, but on the ground, dololo."

Raymond Chetty said:

"He will build one house and steal the money for the other nine."

Cornerkick Ramukosi said:

"Malema will behave like what Pastor Mboro is behaving like recently."

Gilles Colard said:

"With all the money he has stolen, it shouldn't be too difficult."

UK denies Malema entry

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the United Kingdom refused Malema entry in May 2025 and recently explained its reasons. The UK accused him of being an extremist.

The UK's Home Office informed Malema that his constantly singing the Kill the Boer chant. It also accused him of supporting Hamas and Hezbollah.

Source: Briefly News