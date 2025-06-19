The United Kingdom has officially explained why Julius Malema was denied entry in May 2025 ahead of his speech at Cambridge University

The UK Home Office noted with concern Malema's support for both Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as his comments about killing white people

The Economic Freedom Fighters was not surprised that political reasons were behind the decision, saying the UK was an intolerant bully

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is not surprised that Julius Malema was denied entry into the United Kingdom (UK) because of political reasons.

Malema was famously denied a visa on 7 May 2025, while he was at OR Tambo International Airport, waiting to board a flight to England as he was invited to address students at Cambridge University on 10 May.

Malema blasted the British High Commission for issuing him a rejection letter at the time, saying that it was spineless. Malema didn’t get answers as to why he was rejected until now.

The decision to deny him entry was welcomed by AfriForum, which praised the UK. Former Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman also welcomed the news.

UK explains decision to deny Malema entry

In an official letter to explain the reasons for denying Malema a VISA, the UK Home Office stated that his presence in the country was not conducive to the public good.

The letter explained that Malema showed support for Hamas and Hezbollah in the past. The UK considers both groups to be terrorist organisations and was concerned by Malema’s vocal support for them.

UK also notes Malema’s threats against white people

The UK Home Office also took issue with Malema’s comments about killing white people. Malema has often sung the “Kill the Boer” song at party gatherings, but the Equality Court ruled that it can’t be considered hate speech.

“Additionally, I note that you have made statements calling for the slaughter of white people or hinted that it could be an acceptable option in the future.

“In 2016, you said that your political party was not calling for the slaughter of white people, at least for now,” the letter stated.

The UK authorities used these issues as justification for denying him entry as per the Immigration Rules, which states that entry can be denied if a person’s presence is considered a threat due to conduct, character, or association.

EFF responds to UK’s letter

The EFF has since responded to the reasons for rejection, saying it was not surprised. National Spokesperson, Commissar Thembi Msane, noted that the UK described Malema as an extremist and said they would only reconsider his application if he changed his views.

“For a nation that preaches its commitment to democracy, the UK has revealed itself as an intolerant bully that seeks to impose its beliefs on the world without challenge, while denying democratically elected leaders of other nations the opportunity to express themselves in their country,” Msane said.

You can listen to the full statement below.

SA’s British High Commissioner apologises to Malema

The British High Commissioner in South Africa previously issued an apology to Malema.

Briefly News reported that Antony Phillipson apologised after Malema was denied entry into the UK.

Malema was informed that he would not be allowed into the UK while he was at the airport.

