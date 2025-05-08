The British High Commissioner in South Africa, Antony Phillipson, has issued an apology to Julius Malema

This comes after Julius Malema's visa to London for the Cambridge Conference this weekend was denied by the British authorities

The EFF leader slammed the British authorities, saying that they have no substantial justification for their decision

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema became the center of attention again. The South African British High Commissioner, Antony Phillipson, issued an apology after Malema was denied a visa to London.

Antony Phillipson issued an apology after Malema was denied a visa to London. Images: @AJPhillipson/X, Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

What did Antony Phillipson say?

The High Commissioner expressed regret over the inaction of his colleagues in the UK Home Office. He said the main reason the visa could not be finalised was due to the timing of some recent bank holidays in the United Kingdom (UK).

The High Commissioner apologised to Malema for any inconvenience caused. He acknowledged that the EFF leader and his colleagues applied for their visas well in advance, paying extra for priority service. He said that he will not interfere in the decision-making process, but is willing to refund all the application costs.

Malema slams British High Commission

Julius Malema took to social media to express his disappointment in the British High Commission for rejecting his visa application at the last minute on 7 May. Malema allegedly received the rejection letter while waiting at the OR Tambo International Airport.

Malema was invited to address students at Cambridge University on 10 May. The university's African Society invited him to its 11th Annual Cambridge Africa Together Conference.

Read Malema's Tweet below:

South Africans weigh in

South Africans shared their views on Malema's ban from the UK.

@MoyaProf said:

"We condemn London for their counterrevolutionary actions against Julius Malema."

@africanacademia said:

"Africa should create platforms for intercontinental discussions and conferences so that people don't just lament for being denied entry into European countries. We are not Europeans."

@Markosonke1 said:

"Denying Malema a visa hours before his flight is not just petty, it’s imperial pettiness at Olympic level. Next time just hang a “no freedom of thought allowed” sign at Heathrow."

@KMutisi said:

"British folks still have colonial hangover, not surprised."

@KoketsoResane said:

"You are not entitled to a visa and a sovereign nation doesn’t need to justify why they would deny you one."

@Tsogang3 said:

"A revolutionary shouldn't be worried about being denied entry into a colonizers' country."

@fred_hampton187 said:

"Stay in Africa and educate the people how to break the white slave masters chains of slavery. This will allow the people of Africa to finally stand tall on there feet and get them off their knees .. the white slave masters with their uncle toms in power have kept the people of Africa on there knees for centuries."

EFF slams donald Trump for expressing doubt about G20 summit

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the EFF slammed US President Donald Trump after he expressed doubt that he would attend the G20 Summit. South Africa, the host country, will kick the summit off in November.

The party said Trump should not use the G20 as an excuse to avoid other heads of state for the tariff wars he unleashed on the world. This was after Trump announced widespread tariffs worldwide.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News