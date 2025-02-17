Julius Malema delivered a keynote address at St Paul African Apostolic Church in Soweto

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader claimed that his 'brothers' turned on him

South Africans blamed Malema for the problems, saying that he was playing the victim now

Julius Malema claimed that he was not bitter, despite his 'brothers' turning against him. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues. He spent 10 years working for a community newspaper before transitioning to online

GAUTENG - Julius Malema is not crying over the departures of his “brothers” from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The President of the EFF seemingly touched on the departures of Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi from the party, two men who were integral to the formation of the EFF.

Shivambu left the Red Berets to join the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, while Ndlozi recently resigned to pursue interests away from politics.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The former Member of Parliament (MP) will host the PowerTalk show on Power 98.7 from 3 March 2025.

While he didn't mention them directly, Julius Malema's comments are believed to have been about Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Malema touches on the departures of his brothers

While delivering the keynote address at St Paul African Apostolic Church in Soweto on Sunday, 16 November 2025, Malema noted that there were cases of betrayal in the Bible.

“I lost my brothers now. They turned against me, and I never looked back. I’ve never, not even once, doubted myself when my brothers turned against me,” he said.

He added that it was not the first time in history that brothers had turned against each other, noting that it happened in the Bible as well.

“It is there in the Bible. It doesn’t start with them, so why should I be a crybaby when they turn against me?” Malema asked.

South Africans say Malema is the problem

Social media users weighed in on Malema’s statement, with many saying that he needed to stop playing the victim.

Thamage Peter said:

“No betrayals. You stay too long in the presidency to become a nuisance. A true dancer leaves the stage when the audience still needs him.”

Molatudi Mothibi added:

“The CiC must introspect and stop playing the victim. He knows the truth and that’s what we also want to know, nothing more nothing less.”

Puleng Seitshiro stated:

“I’m still saying Julius Malema is his own worst enemy, and should stop being a dictator.”

Sandra Cunningham claimed:

“That's because they realised what a petulant child you are.”

Chad Da Silva said:

“You were too focused on Helen Zille, but the real snakes were in your own camp. And that's why your party won't make it ppast10%.”

Thembalami Mkhonto Tk added:

“People are fleeing Malema’s dictatorship style in EFF. Malema has leadership shortfalls and even his best friend, and co-founder, Floyd couldn’t tolerate it anymore, so he decided to quietly leave.”

Henny Radiile Mathebe stated:

“It's because you are stubborn. You don't want to listen to anyone but yourself. All people are wrong except you, according to you.”

Patric Badugela added:

“But mfana, you are a dictator. You are intolerable. There was no way those so-called brothers of yours could remain in your spaza shop.”

Malema confident former members will regret decision

Briefly News reported that Malema was confident that members who left the EFF would beg to come back.

On 2 December 2024, Malema stated that high-profile party members who left would soon dwindle into insignificance.

South Africans stated that Malema misses Shivambu and can't move on from his departure to the MK Party.

Source: Briefly News