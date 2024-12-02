Julius Malema Confident That Ex-members Will Regret Leaving the EFF, Says They Will Beg to Come Back
- Julius Malema is confident that members who left the Economic Freedom Fighters will beg to come back
- Malema stated that high-profile party members who previously left soon dwindled into insignificance
- South Africans think that Malema still misses Floyd Shivambu and can't move on from his departure to the MKP
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is confident that members who left the party will soon regret their decision.
The party has recently been hit by a spate of high-profile departures, with many of those joining the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. The most notable one was Floyd Shivambu.
While some have expressed concern about the future of the EFF, Malema was adamant that those who left would beg to come back.
Malema discusses members who left
During an appearance on the King David Podcast, Malema discussed the recent departures but didn’t seem too bothered by them.
The Red Berets’ leader said that all high-profile leaders who left the party soon dwindled into insignificance.
“I can tell you now that in the 11 years, there’s no single person who got expelled from, or left the EFF, that never begged to come back.”
When asked if he anticipated it would happen again, Malema stated that it would also be the case this time.
South Africans respond to Malema’s comment
While the Commander in Chief of the EFF remains confident, social media users are less so.
@TalentNyonie said:
“That's a bold statement. Time will tell.”
@Noma_here added:
“He looks broken.”
@Hozeh5 stated:
“Malema is struggling to let go. These things happen.”
@djstago claimed:
“Anyone that still takes Malema seriously needs mental observation.”
@Thembie_Zungu said:
“He's obsessed. He can't move on. He wants Floyd back.”
@Fhatu1_M stated:
“Life doesn't work like that. People moved on from different jobs and relationships and never looked back.”
@CastleLarger asked:
“Who has ever returned to a job they left by begging?”
@Mzwaie_M added:
“I just hope he's physically and psychologically okay because he's been stressing about the MKP since Floyd’s departure.”
Malema to deal with 'silent leaders'
In a related article, Julius Malema said he was coming after leaders who he believes are too quiet.
During a recent media briefing, he claimed those behind his downfall were aligned with Floyd Shivambu.
Briefly News reported that South Africans slammed him and accused him of displaying dictatorial tendencies.
