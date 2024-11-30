The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party are gearing up to mark their first anniversary officially

GAUTENG - The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party are in a celebratory mood.

The party is gearing up for 16 December, when it officially turns one year old, and they have already begun to get into the party mood.

The party kicked off festivities with Gauteng’s 1st Anniversary Celebration at Vosloorus Stadium.

Floyd Shivambu praises work done by party

Speaking ahead of the celebrations, MK Party Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu spoke about the gains the party made in less than 12 months.

The MK is the official opposition nationally and in Mpumalanga. They also dominated KwaZulu-Natal, scoring 45.3% of the vote.

Shivambu added they were looking to gain traction in other provinces, saying they would be in the majority in all the provinces and nationally in the future.

Zuma dances ahead of celebrations

Party leader Jacob Zuma addressed the crowds at the Vosloorus Stadium and was spotted breaking out his infamous dance ahead of the celebrations.

The 82-year-old warmed up the crowd with his moves as he celebrated the milestone his new party has reached.

The MK Party leader then broke out into a two-minute performance of his trademark song, ‘Umshini Wami,’ complete with dance moves.

South Africans have their say

Social media users weighed in on the party’s celebrations, with some praising MK and others criticising them.

On Zuma’s dancing:

@Thembie_Zungu said:

“He is getting younger every day since MK Arrived.”

@TawanaM14 agreed:

“He’s getting younger every day. I understand why Thabo, Malema and Gwede hate him.”

@Thembie_Zungu said:

“Floyd must learn to dance too.”

@GoLokile83 added:

“Anyone who dances to this song, I feel sorry for them shem.”

On the MK Party

@Mditshwer said:

“This force is unstoppable.”

@Sonia_zwa added:

“Not interested. Thank you.”

@simphiwe_n54295 added:

“These are mere wannabe ANC people. Almost ANC colours, the spear in an emblem, and, of course, Nelson Mandela's Umkhonto weSizwe name. Fake, fake, fake.”

R2 million for dinner with Zuma

In a related article, Briefly News reported how the MK Party was gearing up for its first-anniversary dinner.

Guests who want to share a table with the party’s leader, Jacob Zuma, would have to fork out R2 million.

Many in the online community were put off by the stiff pricing, referring to the party as a thieves' guild.

