Fikile Mbalula described the opposition in KZN as driving Ferraris while the ANC drove Conquests

The ANC are discussing the way forward for the party in the province as it looks to bounce back

South Africans laughed at Mbalula, with some saying the ANC had no hope of beating the MKP

Fikile Mbalula's comments about the ANC driving Conquests versus the opposition's Ferraris have left South Africans amused. Image: @Simeon_ZA01/ Darren Stewart

Fikile Mbalula certainly has a way with words.

The Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC) is known for his creative utterances, but his latest statement has amused South Africans.

Speaking after a meeting with the provincial structures of the party in KZN, Mbalula discussed the challenge they faced in going up against the opposition.

Mbalula says KZN opposition is driving Ferraris

The ANC’s National Working Committee met with the provincial leadership to discuss how to improve after the party's poor performance in the elections. The ANC only received 17% of the vote, while the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party received 45.3%.

In noting how well the opposition performed in the province, Mbalula said it was like they were driving supercars.

“Surely people on the opposition side of politics in KZN are riding Ferraris, and we can’t respond to a Ferrari with a conquest.

“We need to get into an aeroplane and fly,” he said.

South Africans troll Mbalula

Mbalula’s comments left many amused online, as social media users questioned whether the party would be happy with him comparing them to Conquest drivers.

@Dumisan01399730 said:

“The ANC SG Fikile Mbalula is admitting that uMkhonto Wesizwe Party is the more powerful than the ANC.”

@Mfoka_Jobe joked:

“He must use the R3 million car he was driving while campaigning in KZN.”

@MbusoZee added:

“Imagine being in an aeroplane, Cyril as captain and Fikile as the co-pilot. You would be on autopilot from departure to landing.”

@Mhlontlo10 said:

“Still can't fight a fair fight. Aeroplane vs Supercar = unfair fight. ANC can't solve anything; they'd rather use money to solve issues. A useless party indeed.”

@good_sargent added:

“Reducing his comrades to a Conquest just to illustrate his point is absurd.”

@azania1023:

“Mbalula says the MK Party in KZN moves like a Ferrari, and the ANC moves like a Conquest. He says now the ANC will move like an aeroplane. Somebody tell him we now move like a SpaceX Starship; it is impossible to overtake MK.”

@hle_gumede said:

“Fikile is dreaming. KZN is gone and will never return to the hands of sellouts. We are clear about that: MKP is our home now 🖤💚🖤💚.”

ANC discusses the future of KZN leadership

In a related article, the ANC's National Working Committee met with the provincial leadership of the party in KZN.

The provincial structure in KZN has been criticized after it secured just 17% of the vote in the national elections.

Briefly News reported that South Africans believe that the ANC have no hope of regaining KZN from the ruling MK Party.

