The ANC's National Working Committee met with the provincial leadership of the party in KZN

The provincial structure in KZN has come under fire after securing just 17% of the vote in the elections

South Africans believe that the ANC have no hope of regaining KZN from the ruling MK Party

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula recently met with the party's provincial structure in KZN and promised they would find the best way to regain the province. Image: Sharon Seretlo

KWAZULU-NATAL—The provincial structure of the African National Congress (ANC) will find out its fate in two weeks.

The leadership in the province has come under fire following its poor performance in the national elections in May.

The ANC only secured 17% of the vote in the province as the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party stole the show.

Mbalula meets with provincial structures

The ANC’s Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, met with the provincial structure today (Monday, 2 December) and said its fate would be decided within the next two weeks.

Mbalula made the comments after a meeting between the ANC National Working Committee (NWC) and the KZN Provincial Executive Committees (PEC).

The meeting was called to discuss some of the challenges facing the ANC in KZN after its performance in the elections.

“As to what will happen and what needs to be done, there are various options. It could be an augmentation of the PEC or disbandment and re-organising the entire structure in the province. That would be determined by the NWC and recommended to the National Executive Committee,” he said.

South Africans have no hope in ANC

Social media users who reacted to Mbalula’s comments expressed zero faith that the party could regain the province.

@willmaribana said:

“Respect KZN ANC comrades as they respected you. You also lost the national election; take responsibility and support them to rebuild, and you will see they will come stronger in 2026.”

@mzikayisengu added:

“ANC is going down. It’s the end of the dictatorship and heartless organisation.”

@MpumeleloL69438 stated:

“This one is dreaming. People of KZN have made up their minds. The worst is they colluded with the DA, IFP, and NFP sellouts to rob the KZN people of their preferred leadership. Come next elections, they will pay dearly.”

@BanothileMabida said:

“This madman is exaggerating himself. No one is going to revive the ANC in KZN. We belong to MK here.”

@BraMose_Nkuna added:

“KZN is gone for good. Along with the whole country.”

@Sli_Biyela asked:

“But they said KZN people are tribalists. How are they going to win them back?”

SANCO divorces ANC in KZN

In a recent article, the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) has cut ties with the African National Congress (ANC) in KZN.

Briefly News reported that SANCO described the ANC in the province as being run by arrogant and factional leaders.

South Africans believe it's only a matter of time until SANCO joins forces with the MK Party after leaving the ANC.

