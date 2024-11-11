The South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) has cut ties with the ANC in KZN

SANCO described the ANC in the province as being run by arrogant and factional leaders

South Africans believe it's only a matter of time until SANCO joins forces with the MK Party

South Africans think it's a matter of time before SANCO secretary Sizwe Cele shakes hands with Jacob Zuma after the organisation cut ties with the ANC. Image: @MbalulaFikile/ Chris McGrath

Source: Getty Images

Concerns are being raised about the future of the African National Congress leadership in KwaZulu-Natal.

The party’s provincial leadership are in the spotlight after the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) cut ties with its alliance partner.

SANCO has historically been aligned with the ANC, South African Communist Party (SACP) and Congress of South Africa Trade Unions (COSATU).

SANCO cuts ties with KZN ANC

During a meeting of its provincial executive committee, SANCO decided to cut ties with the ANC in KZN, expressing dissatisfaction with the way the party was run in the province.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a letter to Secretary Bheki Mtolo, SANCO said that the ANC in the province was led by arrogant and factional leaders who were happy to see the alliance dying in their hands.

“There is nothing that the ANC KwaZulu-Natal has done to signal that it has intention to get the alliance working again.

“Instead, the ANC strains the alliance relationship even further.”

SANCO to partner with MK Party?

The news of trouble in paradise has social media users speculating about what will happen to the provincial leadership.

Others have suggested that SANCO may partner with Jacob Zuma’s MK Party now that it is free of the ANC.

@azania1023 said:

“SANCO in KZN has officially cut ties with the ANC. Announcement to join MKP to be announced soon.”

@azania1023 added:

SANCO has divorced the ANC KZN, paving the way for Mbalula to disband ANC KZN. SACP in KZN, too, has publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the ANC in the province. Luthuli house has no choice but to disband the dysfunctional ANC KZN.”

@Mbatha10 said:

“MK in KZN must go speak with SANCO KZN. 2026, we need all the votes.”

@sibusiso54 added:

“This has written MK all over it.”

@Desmond32380305 said:

“That thing belongs to JZ😂.”

@noziphozulu1 stated:

“SANCO, we, as the MK, are ready to talk.”

SANCO KZN divided over Zuma's appointment

Briefly News previously reported how SANCO KZN were unhappy with the election of Zuma as chairperson.

A faction within SANCO KZN dismissed the results of it, describing it as a fake election.

Provincial secretary Sizwe Cele said they were shocked by the “bogus” conference with no affiliation to SANCO.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News