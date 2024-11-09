Julius Malema is still smiling despite the recent numerous high-profile departures from the EFF

Malema has described himself as the described himself as the personification of resilience

EFF supporters have rallied behind the Commander in Chief, saying that he will be president one day

Julius Malema has promised to keep smiling and remain resilient despite the challenges he faces. Image: Waldo Swiegers.

Nothing is getting Julius Malema down.

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader has promised to never give up despite the challenges facing him and his party.

Many high-profile members have left the Red Berets recently, with Dali Mpofu’s departure to the MK Party being the latest.

Malema is also facing legal challenges, but he’s not letting anything get him down.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Malema described himself as the personification of resilience.

He added that no matter what he goes through, he will always wear a smile.

South Africans rally behind Malema

Social media users have shown support for the EFF’s Commander in Chief, saying he must kill his haters with a smile.

@Mmadikgosi_23 said:

“Look at them having a meltdown because CIC is happy. Kill them with happiness, Moshabi. This is how you deal with the enemy😄❤️.”

@Mrmoney115 added:

“Sello, your time to lead us is coming soon, and Mugabe once said it.”

@TheMusicBinger said:

“We are with you all the way, president! They’ve tried to speak ill about you, shame you, embarrass and call you names. Whether you go to union buildings in 2029 or 2034 or 203p, we will be here, voting and supporting the EFF.”

@MbavaJob added:

“You're built differently. I give you that. If it were someone else, they would have crumpled.”

@Sesi_Kate said:

“Don't give up my president. EFF is no longer a political party alone; it is a generational movement in Africa.”

@RestoreMthwakaz added:

“After all the betrayals you have been subjected to in the recent past, you needed this trip to show the world who you are. You are no ordinary politician. You are the glue that brings together all progressive forces for economic freedom across the African continent. We are with you.”

