A Ramsgate man passed away after falling down a disused borehole, with the bad weather hampering emergency services' rescue efforts. Image: Med-Evac Ambulance

The community of Ramsgate is still reeling following the tragic death of one man.

The man, who is yet to be identified, passed away after he fell into a disused well/borehole on a private residence.

TLB called in to assist

According to Glen Preston from Med-Evac, an ambulance service, the man was initially alive after he fell into the hole. He became trapped and sadly passed away before emergency services could rescue him.

Preston confirmed that a Tractor-Loader-Backhoe (TLB) was called in to assist, but the weather made it more difficult to free the man.

“The rain and unstable ground made it an extremely difficult rescue for emergency services,” he said.

South Africans react to tragic news

Social media users are still in shock following the news, as many hoped that the man would have been rescued in time.

Justine Rae said:

“This is my very good friend’s dad. An amazing father, grandfather and husband. He will be missed🙁.”

Lynn-Dee van Eeden added:

“Oh no. That is such a tragedy. I was sure they would get him out. So sad.”

Sandra Smit said:

“Tragic. What a horrific ordeal.😥 RIP🙏.”

Talia Hadad added:

“Absolutely tragic. May his memory be a blessing.”

Laangboom Nonz stated:

“Awu. So sad. I've been hoping for positive news. My condolences to his family. What a tragedy🥺.”

Karen Michelle Holzhausen added:

“So very sad. Condolences to his family and friends. Thank you to each and everyone involved in assisting in this incident. I salute you.”

South Coast experiences devastating storm

Briefly News previously reported on how heavy storms also caused damage in the Ramsgate area.

Videos online showed the damage caused by the recent downpour in the South Coast region.

South Africans were shocked by the images and wondered why the area always experienced severe weather.

