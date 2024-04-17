A clip of the damage caused by the recent downpour in KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast region is making the rounds on social media

The footage depicted the storm's aftermath, including mangled cars, damaged roads, strewn debris, and fallen trees.

Netizens were shocked by the images and wondered why KZN had experienced severe weather in the past few years.

Footage showing the devastation left behind by the recent rainfall and flooding in the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal. Images: TikTok/christelvanwyk/Screenshot and Getty Images/Stock Image

A video depicting the devastation left behind by the recent rains in KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast is making the rounds on social media.

KZN South Coast storm aftermath

The clip shared on TikTok showed different locations, with mangled cars, shattered windows stuck under debris, felled trees, and gushing water.

The footage comes in the wake of the disruptive rainfall that hit the region on the 14 and 15 April 2024, which resulted in flooding and, destroyed infrastructure and properties and left five people dead.

According to SABC News, Margate suffered extensive damage as a local stream burst its banks and gushed through the town.

Residents of the area started clean-up operations alongside business owners and the government on 16 April 2024.

Citizens were shocked by the destruction

The images shocked many social media users, who wondered why KZN had been experiencing severe weather in the past few years.

Thee_Gifted XabaCele said:

“Lost my cousin in these floods. happened this weekend. he was in his car and couldn't get out. ”

user 22 commented:

“How much GREATER and more POWERFUL is our God Who created everything. Praying for Margate in Jesus Mighty Name ”

Mbuduma said:

“Ever since NASA came here ‘to study our weather’ nothing's the same anymore.”

Lexie added:

“This is absolutely heartbreakingpraying for Margate.”

Lucky Mndeni concluded:

“Weather altering machines have landed in South Africa.”

KZN’s South Coast on high alert

The continued downpour in south-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal has led to localised flooding and damage to infrastructure. Affected residents shared pictures and videos of water gushing down damaged roads, strewn debris, and fallen trees on social media platforms.

According to netizens, Margate, Port Shepstone, and Ramsgate were among the areas affected by the 14 April 2024 storm. The South African Weather Service issued an Orange level 5 warning, predicting more rainfall and thunderstorms for the South Coast.

