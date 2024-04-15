KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast was struck by severe thunderstorms that left a trail of destruction, including felled trees and damaged roads

Ward 19 Councillor George Henderson said Margate was hardest hit and left without power for about 12 hours

Disaster Management teams were on the ground to assess the severity of the storm damage around the South Coast

Disaster Management teams in KZN's South Coast assessed the damage caused by a recent storm. Images: Supplied/George Henderson

The continued downpour in south-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal has led to localised flooding and damage to infrastructure.

Affected residents shared pictures and videos on social media platforms of water gushing down damaged roads, strewn debris, and felled trees.

According to netizens, areas affected by the 14 April 2024 storm include Margate, Port Shepstone and Ramsgate.

The South African Weather Service issued an Orange level 5 warning, predicting more rainfall and thunderstorms for the South Coast.

Ward 19 Councillor George Henderson told Briefly News that areas such as Margate also experienced power outages for about 12 hours after one of the transformers was struck by lightning.

"Ray Nkonyeni and Ugu Disaster teams are on the ground also working and assessing [the damage]...Be safe out there"

Netizens react to the damage

Some South Coast residents shared pictures and their feelings about the damage the rainfall left.

@Mzifaku posted:

"R620/Marine Drive."

Hilda Boonzaier Sankowski said:

“ Not again. Hope everyone can stay safe ”

Ria Bartlett commented:

“Geeze, still mopping up in my house, we are two old folks trying our best. God bless.”

@Keep_IT_Closer added:

“Something is wrong in #KZN.”

@MARIUSMATRIX007

“Yoh, Every year, same thing, floods damage houses, damage streets, BUILDINGS. THIS BECOME TOO MUCH FOR ME.”

@Rioza_5

“Most parts of eastern KZN will be washed away by the year 2030.”

South African Weather Service issues alerts

The South African Weather Service is cautioning residents across several provinces. Severe weather warnings were issued, predicting widespread rain and thunderstorms.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela highlighted the expectation of concentrated and widespread thundershowers in regions of the Free State, the western Eastern Cape, the Northern Cape, and the western Northern West Province.

A Level 4 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms, signalling the potential for strong winds, heavy rain, flooding, and hail.

