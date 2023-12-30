The South African Weather Service anticipates widespread rain and thunderstorms, and that led to Level 4 warnings

The warnings indicate the potential for strong winds, heavy rain, flooding, and hail in several provinces

The warnings got citizens' attention as many are planning for New Year's festivities over the weekend

South African Weather Service issued Level 4 warnings for several provinces. Image: Stock photos

PRETORIA - The South African Weather Service is cautioning residents across several provinces. Severe weather warnings were issued, predicting widespread rain and thunderstorms.

Forecaster gives details of predicted weather

According to SABCNews, forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela highlighted the expectation of concentrated and widespread thundershowers in regions of Free State, the western Eastern Cape, the Northern Cape, and the western Northern West Province.

Level 4 warnings

A Level 4 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms, signalling the potential for strong winds, heavy rain, flooding, and hail. This alert is particularly relevant for the Northern Cape, North West, and southwestern Free State.

Residents and those using the roads are urged to listen to weather alerts, drive at a reduced speed, switch on headlights, and be cautious around water bodies.

SA discusses weather alerts

Citizens who are excited about New Year's celebrations reacted to the call for precaution on social media.

Read a few comments below:

Sandy Kwadeba said:

"Good for animals so no fireworks."

Moeng Setlhodi shared:

"I don't like this weather because everything will be vandalised."

Mamie Mammie wrote:

"It's been a week without seeing the sun in Dullstroom just misty weather, we can't even wash. "

Supzero Suprise posted:

"The rain saved many lives on the 25th nobody noticed that."

Eugene Magano added:

"Rain or no rain ziyakhala happy New Year. "

Subriena Angel Jones mentioned:

"They didn't believe it would rain on Christmas day. I sure hope they take note."

High temperatures caused by global warming

