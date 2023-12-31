President Ramaphosa acknowledges the challenges faced by South Africans in 2023, including unemployment and poverty

Despite the difficulties, Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of hope and optimism as the country enters a new year

South Africans reacted to the president's message and shared their thoughts on what is delaying the country's progress

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a New Year's message and urged citizens to remain positive: Image: @CyrilRamaphosa

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa took a moment in his New Year's Message to reflect on the challenges that marked 2023 for many South Africans.

According to SABCNews, he addressed issues such as unemployment, poverty, crime, gender-based violence, rising food prices, and a severe electricity crisis.

Ramaphosa urges citizens to remain positive

However, amidst the difficulties, Ramaphosa called on South Africans not to lose hope. He emphasised that the new year also brings opportunities for better things and a chance to overcome challenges.

SA to mark 30 years of independence

Looking forward, he proudly highlighted the upcoming celebration of three decades of independence as a significant milestone.

“As we look back on the year that has passed and the challenges it has brought, we must look to the future with hope. We must never lose our courage and we must remain determined to leave no one behind. I wish you all a happy and healthy New Year.”

Citizens debate Ramaphosa's message

The president's message sparked responses from citizens, who stated their opinions about factors hindering the country.

Peter Mukwevho mentioned:

"Very difficult because of ANC government."

Simphiwe Ngcobo wrote:

"Most of those difficulties I blame a guy in a picture."

Kholofelo Masilela said:

"The day he took over the office is when the difficulty started buddy."

Sfiso Zungu added:

"It has been difficult since he got into the presidency."

Mushfeeqah Milady commented:

"The lack of jobs and loadshedding being a big contributor."

