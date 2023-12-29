Residents of the Eastern Cape community of Gobozana say they have to consume water from dams tainted by livestock waste

The Amatola Water Board recognises the problems and affirms that plans for improvement are in progress

Residents express dissatisfaction, stating that they haven't received a satisfactory response from the water board

Facing an unprecedented challenge, the Eastern Cape community of Gobozana resorts to sharing drinking water with animals. Image: Edelmar

Source: Getty Images

GOBOZANA - Residents of a community in the Eastern Cape claim that the last time they had access to clean water was during Thabo Mbeki's presidency. Gobozana residents say they have resorted to consuming water from dams contaminated by animal waste.

The Amatola Water Board acknowledges the issues and promises that plans for improvement are underway. However, residents feel that more should have been done a long time ago as the issue has persisted for years.

Speaking to eNCA, a resident says that they are not getting a valid response from the water board.

"Empty promises are being made. We are only being told that there is a water shortage."

Mzansi reacts

Mzansi emphasised that it all depends on who one votes for.

Jasmine Graaf says:

"The ANC has taken SA back to apartheid days."

Rachel Moore Pearl stated:

"Vote wisely next year."

Sandile Sanza Tyhulu noted:

"But they will still vote for the same problem."

Lesego Sethebe expressed:

"They chose ANC."

Water quality is declining

According to the South African government, regarding water quality, a significant decline is evident, with 46% of water supply systems now demonstrating poor or inadequate compliance with microbiological water quality standards. This marks a substantial deterioration from the 5% reported in 2014.

Once more, this suggests a considerable drop in performance from 2014 to 2023.

If tests conducted by a municipality reveal that the drinking water poses a health risk, the municipality is legally required to notify its consumers about the hazardous quality of the supplied water.

Eastern Cape woman earns master's in 5 years

In other news, Briefly News reported that an Eastern Cape woman celebrated achieving her Master of Information Technology degree from Nelson Mandela University.

Her remarkable accomplishment, balancing motherhood and a full-time job, stands as a testament to the power of perseverance and determination.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News