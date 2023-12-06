South Africa's water quality has decreased, according to a report released by the Department of Water and Sanitation

The department released the Blue and No Drop Water Report, which surveyed water quality for the past decade

The report revealed that only 46% of the water is drinkable, and this is despite the government pumping billions to ensure the water system improves

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

South Africans were not shocked when they learned that 46% of the water in the country is drinkable. Image: Bloomberg Creative

Source: Getty Images

The Blue and No Drop Water report shows South Africa's water quality has drastically dropped. The Department of Water and Sanitation released the report after ten years, and it paints a grim picture. The report shows that there has been a decline in drinking water quality, and it revealed that most wastewater treatment works are at risk of churning contaminated water.

Report reveals water quality dropped

According to eNCA, only 46% of the water in the country was fit for consumption. The report itself revealed that despite having to spend more than R20 billion per annum to improve municipalities' infrastructure, among other things, water services are still decreasing.

The report further revealed that water quality in major metropolitan areas is better than in the rest of the country. Factors such as a lack of skilled staff and improper process controls were cited for decreased water quality.

SA surprised the country still has water

South Africans on Facebook were unsurprised and commented that nothing the government did was right and were not stunned that the water supply was in poor condition.

Brian Townsend said:

“Ever since Mandela left office, the ANC has shown a decline in performance and has constantly been dropping ever since. I’m amazed we still have water.”

Eunice Phajane wrote:

“Imagine, only 46% of our water is consumable.”

Thamsanqa Macu asked:

“So I must boil water before drinking?”

Katleho James exclaimed:

“Blue drop, no drop and green drop. It’s a mess in nearly all municipalities. No accountability, no reporting, nothing.”

Khanyisa Gusha was worried.

“I hope there won’t be any cholera cases. We haven’t recovered from what happened in Hammanskraal.”

Martin Troskie:

“Decline? It’s more like yet another criminal destruction of infrastructure. All thanks to his uselessness, Cyril Ramaloota.”

Thabo Pitso wrote:

“We are paying the price of voting for incompetent government. South Africa is becoming a failed state.”

Eugene Khoza slam Cyril Ramaphosa

Similarly, Briefly News reported that comedian Eugene Khoza slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa after he launched a tap in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

This was after Ramaphosa went viral for posing with a tap that was part of the Bhekindoda water scheme launch. Ramaphosa's launch mortified South Africans, who were speechless that Ramaphosa had launched a tap.

