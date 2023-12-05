Another mine employee was confirmed dead a few days after the Implats mining tragedy

His death brought the tally of those who passed away because of the shaft lift belt that snapped to 13

South Africans are concerned about miners' safety and urged the accident to be closely examined

Another Impala Platinum miner worker has lost his life, bringing the tally of those who died to 13. Another worker reportedly passed away in hospital. South Africans are broken by the death, with some suspecting foul play.

2 Miners lose their lives

According to SABC News, the mine's spokesperson, Johan Theron, revealed that 23 employees who were in the hospital were sent home and eight workers are said to be in critical condition. The mine also confirmed that 7 December 2023 will be a day of remembrance for those who lost their lives in the accident.

Eleven workers passed away after a conveyor belt that transported miners in and out of the shaft at the North West-based mine broke, leaving more than 100 people trapped.

Mzansi wants the accident investigated

South Africans on Facebook and X, formerly Twitter, were tearful that another person died in the mining accident.

Tersia Swanepoel said:

“Our thoughts are with you all from the community of Phalaborwa.”

Riha Choice remarked:

“Somebody is responsible for this.”

Katleho James wrote:

“Heads must roll.”

Moeng Setlhodi prayed:

“May their souls rest in eternal peace.”

Segonya Matlho pointed out:

“The ripple effect of this incident is going to be catastrophic. The DMRE will make sure heads roll. To what extent will they push for criminal liability of legal appointees?”

Kenneth Keele observed:

“It’s disturbing that these companies do not service their lifts. Poor workers are dying. Companies only care about their profits.”

Jpaddy wa Bantwana was angry.

“Carelessness of those in power in mining. I hear they didn’t do the weekly service on weekends as they planned to do it this coming weekend.”

Mogale Wa Blobedu exclaimed:

“Working in our mines isn’t different from fighting a black mamba in the dark. It’s a dangerous mission that can be easily avoided if the employer is interested. May their souls rest in peace.”

