Over 100 miners at Impala Platinum Mine are still trapped; 42 were sent to hospital and 11 died after a freak mining accident

The accident took place after a rope on one of the shaft conveyors snapped

Netizens are concerned about the safety of mines, and some are praying for the protection of those still trapped

SA is worried that mines aren't safe for workers after an accident killed 11. Images: AlexanderFord and Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

South Africans believe that mines are not safe after 11 miners died at Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg, North West. The death took place after an accident in which one of the shaft's ropes snapped.

Miners dead after shaft accident

According to SABC News, the mine revealed that the accident happened when the rope, connected to a conveyor that ferries workers into and out of shaft 11, snapped. It is believed that 80 people were affected by the accident and 42 were taken to hospital. More than 100 miners are believed to be trapped underground and rescue workers are battling to free them.

Mzansi worried about miners' safety

South Africans on Facebook are questioning the safety of mines and the workers' conditions.

Duncan MacDonald offered a theory.

“One must realise that steel wire ropes do not just snap but are caused to fail due to various factors. This will become clear once a thorough investigation of all the factors contributing to this accident.”

Mphela Phaks wrote:

“This old system of transporting mine workers to underground shafts must be changed. Some chairlifts will make it much better, and these carry 100 people at a time. Condolences to the families.”

Aniki Dk was shocked.

“You mean people are still trapped even now?”

Stephen Kgwele added:

“Safety is not a priority in the mining industry.”

Prince Samwanda observed:

“Eith, this mining job is very dangerous, like G4S cash-in-transit jobs.”

Sheikh Shaheed Stakala prayed:

“We pray for those injured and for all loved ones as they struggle with the lasting impact of this traumatic event in their lives. We pray for all whose lives have been touched by the tragedy whether by accident, natural cause or deliberate act.”

Camangela Kubayi was angry:

“Night shift at mines must fall.”

