A horrific accident between a bus and a truck has left at least 20 dead in Limpopo

The deceased are believed to have been mineworkers who were on their way to the De Beers-owned mine, Venetia

South Africans are devastated about the loss of lives and hope car crashes won't get worse as the festive season approaches

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

MUSINA - A devasting bus accident in Musina, Limpopo, has left 24 people dead. The horror crash happened on Sunday, 17 September, between 5 and 6pm in the Niani area.

At least 20 mineworkers were killed in a bus crash in Musina, Limpopo. Images: @ArezwothePS/X

Source: Getty Images

Mineworkers die in horrific accident

According to TimesLIVE, the passengers on the bus were mineworkers. The bus was heading to Venetia Mine, a diamond mine owned by De Beers, when it crashed into a truck.

According to DW News, the Venetia Mine is one of the largest diamond mines in the country, which contributes 40% of the SA's diamond production.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Arezwothe Protection Services said most of the people on the bus died at the accident scene.

The crash appears to have been a head-on collision. Pictures of the aftermath were shared on social media, showing the destruction. There is currently little information about what happened.

This is a developing story.

South Africans react to bus crash in Limpopo

@ZZiillaa said:

"Just so terribly sad and tragic... just not fair "

@thabopopela said:

"That is very bad,may the lost lives rest in peace."

@BarrieL37922698 said:

"The barrier line is clearly there for all to see. When will the traffic police start to enforce the law on the road?"

Claudine Pretorius commented:

"My condolences to the families of these mineworkers! May God keep his hand over them. Amen. "

Finkie Masenya said:

"This accident thing is getting out of hand "

@igweemoyo90 said:

"Eish may their souls rest in peace."

Morongoa Mabelebele commented:

"They lost lives on their way to work Messina residents are in deep pain."

Dups K Martin said:

"As the festive season looms, I pray for the safety of all the road users "

M GA Mchunu

Trucks continue to caused carnage in our Mzansi roads, obviously, the government of the day doesn't care because the trucks continue causing problems with no solution from the side of the state."

Limpopo N1 tragic crash claims lives of 3-month-old baby and 5 others

Briefly News previously reported that on the evening of 7 September, a sad collision occurred between a minibus taxi and a truck, resulting in the loss of six lives and severe injuries to four individuals.

The devastating incident happened shortly after 11pm on the N1.29 North Witvlag, situated around 7 kilometres beyond Makhado in Limpopo.

At the scene of the accident, six passengers, including an infant merely three months old, met a tragic end.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News