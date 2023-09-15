A viral video of a sinkhole in Johannesburg's Boksburg suburb has raised concerns among South Africans

Shared on TikTok, the video shows a resident warning people about the deepening sinkhole along Rondoval Road

South Africans have raised serious concerns about the sinkhole and the disasters that keep happening in the area

JOHANNESBURG - A viral video of a sinkhole in Boksburg, Johannesburg, has South Africans worried about the suburb.

TikTok video of massive Boksburg sinkhole has South Africans seriously worried: "Cursed"

The video was shared by @newsnexussa on TikTok and has over 160 000 views on the social media platform.

Woman warns people about sinkhole in Boksburg

In the video, a concerned resident warns people about the sinkhole that seems to continue tearing up the side of the road.

"And our road will be opening soon, as we're talking, it's tearing. The sinkhole guys, it's very deep. We need to warn the people," said the woman.

The woman added that she took the video on the 14th of September on the Rondoval road.

This is not the first time Boksburg has been plagued with a large sinkhole. In April this year, a 10-metre sinkhole opened up in the Angelo informal settlement in Boskburg. According to EWN, the sinkhole started as a small hole after heavy rains in December 2022, which later grew.

Residents in the area had to be relocated since authorities cornered off about two kilometres surrounding the hole.

South Africans react

Mahoota_1 said:

"Boksburg, Benoni & Germiston on the East ikhaya lama zama zama."

Onkaetse said:

"Boksburg is just cursed."

user1863871597026 commented:

"Shame Boksburg has been through a lot this year hey."

gordonthegreat1 said:

"Why not use civil engineers undergraduates to try and come up with a solution to repair the road as part of their practicals Instead of tenders..?"

precious ✨ commented:

"This is... ANC needs to just pack up and go. Don't contest the elections just leave. I say this as I sit in Ntuzuma without water for the 6th day."

Joseph Mocwiri said:

"Where are government officials? Eish maar this government "

Ronald Makamane said:

"The whole of Johannesburg is a ticking time bomb."

David Khatsho commented:

"The DA must fix it ✌️"

Thabisile said:

"Boksburg is famous for horror stories."

Woman stressed her house might get robbed following large sinkhole

Briefly News previously reported that residents on Burger Street in Lyttleton Manor, Centurion, woke up to the shock of their lives when a 4-metre sinkhole suddenly developed overnight.

One woman, Chiraag Simão, described the scene as something from the Jumanji game. Simão's home was one of the worst affected homes on the street. She lost her front yard, fence and wall.

Simão and her family were evacuated from the house, but she says she would have rather stayed at home out of fears of becoming a burglary victim.

