Residents in Alberton, Johannesburg, were caught on video looting a cash-in-transit van that had been bombed by robbers

The viral video showed people picking up leftover money after the criminals fled the scene

Some South Africans who viewed the video said they don't see anything wrong with looting since the current economic situation is tough

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Alberton, Johannesburg, could not miss an opportunity to score free money after a cash-in-transit heist.

Alberton residents looted a cash-in-transit can after a heist in Johannesburg. Images: @Abramjee/X

Source: UGC

Viral video shows people looting bombed CIT van

A viral video showed scores of people running to a smouldering cash van and picking up the leftover money after the criminals ran off. Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared the video on the social media app X (formerly Twitter).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to IOL, the cash vehicle was targetted by CIT robbers who travelled in four cars: a Hyundai iX35, a BMW, a Ford Ranger and an Audi A4.

The incident occurred on the R554, near the N3 turn-off, on Wednesday 13 September. The police said the robbers bombed the G4S vehicle and made off with an undisclosed sum of money.

Peeps see nothing with the community looting

@TheRealPholosho said:

"Nothing wrong with this. People are poor‍♂️. Only the privileged will complain."

@EdwardMaps said:

"They did well, everyone loots, even the president."

@BoogieHarrySA said:

"It’s done, I’d have picked some for myself "

@KgMol said:

"In all honesty, citizens replicate this behaviour because, on a daily basis, the ANC in all levels of government do the same. We have to be honest about leaders and their opportunistic behaviour. If not honest, these are the results #WarAgainstCrime"

@UnemployedSAGuy said:

"I always pray for this moment ... free cash."

@Allison400 said:

"I used to say this is wrong, but now in this economic climate, who are we to judge."

Cash-in-transit robbers strike twice 20 minutes apart in Pretoria

Briefly News previously reported that cash-in-transit robbers worked overtime in Pretoria on Monday, 17 July and managed to attack two vehicles.

The first incident occurred on the N4 between Simon Vermooten Road and Rossouw Street at around 17:20. The aftermath of the incident was also captured on camera and posted on social media.

According to National Police Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the criminals were driving a white BMW E90, which they rammed into the van, causing it to overturn.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News