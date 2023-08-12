A Hawks-led team arrested four robbers involved in a cash-in-transit heist near Malelane, Mpumalanga

The robbers rammed and bombed the armoured vehicle before taking off with R8 000 worth of coins

South Africans applauded the authorities for their collaborative effort in nabbing the suspected robbers

Four cash-in-transit robbers were arrested in Mpumalanga.

Four suspects have been apprehended by a Hawks-led team following a cash-in-transit robbery near Malelane in Mpumalanga on Friday morning.

During the incident, a Fidelity Services Group armoured vehicle was en route from Malelane to Tonga when it came under attack from the robbers.

Robbers overturn armoured vehicle

Around 15 kilometres from the N4, the robbers used a C Class Mercedes-Benz to ram the armoured vehicle, causing it to lose control and overturn, reported TimesLIVE. The criminals then detonated an explosive device, gaining access to R8 000 worth of coins intended for a business in Tonga.

Multiple units join forces to recover loot

The joint operation involved members from various units, including the Nelspruit-based Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team, the Nelspruit bomb disposal unit, and private security firms. According to Lowvelder, they successfully arrested the four suspects and confiscated two vehicles used in the robbery at a secure location in Schoemansdal.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi stated that ongoing leads were being pursued, and additional arrests were anticipated in the near future.

SA citizens applaud Hawks team for swift arrests

Temabhele Gwebu mentioned:

"When you think a heist can solve all your problems. ️"

Mduduzi Radebe posted:

"Job well done, applause officials."

Colin Bridger wrote:

"Definitely inside info going on down there after a few cash-in-transit vans attacked."

Mokwe Meetse said:

"Elections are coming. Some party need the money to campaign, so expect more of this from now on."

Seeiso Kaekae added:

"No heist succeeds without an inside job. They should have teamed up with the few guards and the policemen for them to hit the jackpot."

