Two cash-in-transit heists occurred in Pretoria at two different locations, approximately 20 minutes apart

In the first incident, robbers rammed into a money van causing it to overturn, and in the second heist, suspects fired shots at the vehicle

South Africans are wondering why the police have not done much to prevent the robberies because one of them happened at an alleged hotspot

PRETORIA - Cash-in-transit robbers worked overtime in Pretoria on Monday, 17 July and managed to attack two vehicles.

Police are on the hunt for robbers who attacked two cash-in-transit vehicles in Pretoria. Images: @Abramjee & @onamatterpeer

Source: Twitter

The first incident occurred on the N4 between Simon Vermooten Road and Rossouw Street at around 17:20. The aftermath of the incident was also captured on camera and posted on social media.

Security guards narrowly escape with their lives following a cash-in-transit robbery

According to National Police Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the criminals were driving a white BMW E90, which they rammed into the van, causing it to overturn.

News24 reports that after causing the accident, the robbers placed explosives on the cash-in-transit vehicle. Two security guards managed to escape the vehicle before the van blew up.

The criminals managed to steal an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene. The white BMW was later found abandoned in Equestria. Police say the robbers had a second car, a white Toyota Hilux.

According to JacarandaFM, the security guards were taken to the hospital by Emer-G-Med paramedics and are getting treated for injuries.

Second cash-in-transit heist takes place 20 minutes later

In a second incident, another cash-in-transit vehicle was attacked by armed robbers at around 17:45 along the R80 from Soshanguve.

Mathe says the criminals were travelling in a black Ford Ranger. They started shooting at the money van, forcing it to come to a stop.

Similar to the first heist, the criminals placed explosives on the vehicle to access the money. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in a silver Hyundai.

Mathe said the police are working around the clock to catch the perpetrators.

South Africans react to the dramatic cash-in-transit heists in Pretoria

@JusticeMEB said:

"N4 looks similar to the one 2 years ago! Lawless Country. #BhekiCele, who needs money this time!"

@Michael86259668 said:

"Criminals having a full busy day today in South Africa."

@mmlets said:

"Same spot where previous heists have taken place."

@uMuzi_Ngubane said:

"It's puzzling as to why Bheki Cele is still the minister of police in this country."

@Msibicity said:

"N4 Rossouw and Simon Vermooten off-ramps all the time, same spot, something ought to be done there."

