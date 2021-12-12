“It’s Like They Want to Get Robbed”: Cash in Transit Heist Has Peeps Debating

Images of a Carltonville cash-in-transit robbery have caught the attention of social media users

Some peeps believe that a black merc was used to distract drivers before thieves blew up the money truck

South Africans are once again calling for cash vans to be taken off the roads for everyone's safety

Pictures of the aftermath of yet another cash-in-transit heist are circulating on the internet, with many peeps convinced it's definitely time for South Africa to go cashless.

the incident took place near Carltonville in Gauteng. Looking at the images shared, many social media sleuths are convinced a damaged black Mercedez Benz was used as a decoy when it collided with the money van.

Others really want cash to be taken off the roads for motorists safety, suggesting helicopters be used to transport the money in future.

Check out some more social media reactions to the shocking pictures below:

@Medassimo said:

"High time the country becomes cashless."

@bophelo_papa said:

"Mercedes Benz whether old or new is always used as a decoy."

@MsB1ack said:

"It seems time to use helicopters to transport the money is now, hauwa this cash vans put our lives in danger on the road, bo tsotsi do not care of collateral damage, as long as their mission is carried out."

@JurryM2 said:

"Becoming a cashless country like Kenya is the permanent solution our country should pursue."

@Fazel72192251 said:

"Democracy has failed in South Africa. We need a Vladimir Putin to govern us."

"Even rain doesn't stop them": Cash in transit heist leaves two vehicles on fire

In more crime news, Briefly News previously reported that video footage of a cash in transit heist in Witbank is making the rounds on social media. In the clip, a concerned driver passes the crime scene, putting on display the disastrous incident that left a truck overturned and two vehicles on fire.

Twitter user @Abramjee shared the footage, hoping to continue raising awareness about the growing rate of crime in Mzansi during the festive period.

Check out some of the startled reactions to the clips from local social media users:

@Maps_pj said:

"We need to move to cashless transacting"

@Tumimashabela25 said:

"Even the rain doesn't stop them from blowing those vans."

@NyleTheCooke said:

"LOL not everyone is afraid of getting wet."

@Nyambose3 said:

"Maybe @SANDF_ZA is needed to live on South African streets if you cars which are always highjacked and high level of crime or it is a new normal."

@rholm_charlene said:

'Why is @PresidencyZA allowing this to happen? Why can’t SA stop all these cash transactions? You can’t find money in a danish bank, we are using our cards and cellphone shopping/ Apple Pay etc… before u can access my card you need my CPR number and my NemID."

