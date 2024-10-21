Eastern Cape learners got ready for the final exams with gwijo songs during a night class

The pupils sang and danced as they geared up for the last stretch of their high school life

The online community reacted to the video, with many wishing the pupils good luck for their examinations

Eastern Cape pupils sang gwijo as they prepared for exams. Images: @Chris Ryan/ Getty Images, @milisamashumi/ TikTok

Eastern Cape learners burst into gwijo songs as they were preparing for their exams.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @milisamashumi, learners can be seen in a big classroom preparing for their exams. They were presumably attending a night class to revise for their upcoming final examinations.

As they were learning, they took a break and burst into a gwijo song that lifted their mood and gave them hope for a better future. They can be seen in the video dancing and clapping as they sang the songs.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens cheer the students

The video gained over 140k views, with many online users wishing the learners good luck on their exams. See the comments below:

@Yonela_Q shared:

"Ama 2k are making Education a lifestyle, they are making it a trend. Eastern Cape ivuswa ngama 2k kancane kancane and I am here for it. Good luck to all the Matriculants zasePhondweni❤️❤️."

@Liyabona ❤️🇿🇦 said:

"All the best kids 🥺🥺don’t forget to pray 🥺."

@Kazi expressed:

"Igwijo gets me so emotional like qho😭😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@Ta Lu wrote:

"All the best guys, work hard it will pay off."

@babalwamfihlo596 commented:

"Goosebumps bethuna kum , all the best to you all class of 2024 🥰."

@Unathi shared:

"Kubooo we are right behind you in prayers."

@Siya Nomtshongwana said:

"All the best you wonderful hardworking young people🥰."

Learners take power naps before final exams

In another story, Briefly News reported about learners who took power naps minutes before exams.

A video showed that many students do not revise until the very last minute. Online users thought seeing how an entire class stopped studying except for one was hilarious. The video of the student got over 23,000 likes. People in the comments discussed whether the student was also better off sleeping.

